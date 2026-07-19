Questions about liturgy: Use of Stole Outside Mass

(ZENIT News / Rome, 07.19.2026).- Answered by Legionary of Christ Father Edward McNamara, professor of liturgy and sacramental theology at the Pontifical Regina Apostolorum university.

Q: Kindly explain to us the proper use of the stole. I know that it is used under the chasuble during Eucharistic celebrations. Besides this use, what other usage can it be made outside of the Mass? Is it not an abuse to use it for a political rally against the government? Does it make sense to use the alb and the violet stole during an evangelization campaign or during the groundbreaking before the building of a church? Are there specific occasions where the stole can be used outside of the Mass? — F.X.N.K., Ndola Archdiocese, Zambia

A: The stole, as a symbol of ministerial authority, is the basic vestment for all ministerial acts, whether the celebration of the sacraments or of sacramentals.

It is appropriately worn over an alb or a cassock and surplice, but this is not an absolute necessity for the validity or liceity of the ministerial act. In the Latin rite it is reserved for deacons, priests and bishops. In some Eastern rites it is also used by subdeacons.

The use of the stole goes back a long way. There is evidence of its use in Eastern Christianity from the fourth century as a distinctive mark for deacons, perhaps adapted from an official vesture of the imperial civil service as clergy were considered to be equal in rank to public officials.

It is mentioned in the canons of Council of Laodicea in 363 and in other sources. At this time, it was a fairly large vestment, 3 to 4 inches wide and between 8-10 feet long. This somewhat bulky vestment was worn draped over the left shoulder to keep the right hand free for liturgical service.

In several Eastern rites the deacon stole is still worn draped over the left shoulder, although it is of much smaller dimensions.

It first appeared in the West in Spain in the seventh century and spread slowly, reaching Rome in the 12th century by which time it had acquired its current size and style as well as having become a universal vesture for deacons, priests and bishops.

The Council of Braga in Portugal in 675 first described the custom of deacons wearing it on the left shoulder, again so as to keep the right hand free, but tied with a cord on the right side with the ends hanging loose. This same form is later described by Pope Innocent III (1198-1216).

In the past, some authors derived the origin of the stole from a towel for serving at table, but these claims are not supported by solid evidence, although they were once widely held and disseminated.

This led to a recurrent image associated with the order of deacon being that of Christ kneeling before the apostles as he washes and dries their feet wearing a towel over the left shoulder. Although this image may not be historically grounded, it does reflect an authentic spiritual image of the deacon as the ministry especially dedicated to service in the manner of Our Lord.

Deacons originally wore it on the left shoulder over the dalmatic as a symbol of service.

It was only after the 12th century that it began to be used in its present form, hanging as a sash from left to right. During this period, it was always white in color and continued to be worn over the dalmatic until around 1500 when the stole assumed the liturgical color of the day and began to be worn under the dalmatic, as is still done today.

At Mass, bishops and priests wear the stole over the alb and under the chasuble. There is evidence for this practice from at least the fifth century.

This continues to be the current norm for Mass. The instruction «Redemptionis Sacramentum» reminded ordained ministers of this norm which had been frequently unattended. Hence No. 123:

“‘The vestment proper to the Priest celebrant at Mass, and in other sacred actions directly connected with Mass unless otherwise indicated, is the chasuble, worn over the alb and stole.’ Likewise, the Priest, in putting on the chasuble according to the rubrics, is not to omit the stole. All Ordinaries should be vigilant in order that all usage to the contrary be eradicated.”

In large concelebrations where chasubles may not be available for all celebrants, it is permitted to concelebrate using only alb and stole. However, the preference is always for full vestments, and this is obligatory for the presiding celebrant.

Apart from concelebrations, and despite some claims to the contrary, there does not seem to be any general permission to celebrate with only alb and stole. A very lightweight chasuble should be used in hot climates. Nor can a white religious habit replace the alb.

As mentioned above, the stole is properly used for all celebrations of sacraments and sacramentals, especially if the latter are done in a solemn way.

The stole, along with cassock-surplice or alb, is used and is required for all other sacraments when celebrated outside of Mass, such as the celebration of baptism, confirmation, marriage and anointing of the sick. The cope can also be used to solemnize these celebrations.

The sacrament of penance is not united to Mass, but the priest confessor should usually wear a stole in the confessional. However, it is not required for the integrity of the sacrament.

All Eucharistic processions, expositions and Benedictions with the Blessed Sacrament require the use of the stole and other proper vestments by an ordained minister.

The rites of practically all liturgical blessings found in the Book of Blessings can be imparted using a stole.

This is especially important in certain blessings, such as the blessing of holy water and other elements of public worship, as well as the blessings and consecration of churches. These naturally demand the use of a stole due to fidelity to the rite. Once more, the cope may also be used to solemnize the act. In such cases, both the proper vesture and the correct liturgical formulas should be used without cutting corners out of expediency.

The use of the stole for other blessings is an eloquent symbol of the priestly condition and ministry and is thus to be commended whenever practical.

The use of the stole, however, is not required for the validity of these sacramentals. Nor can it be said that a priest’s blessing is «more powerful» when he wears the liturgical garb, since his ability to impart these blessings derives from his ordination and not from any external vesture.

The Holy Father frequently imparts the apostolic blessing without a stole during the weekly recitation of the Angelus. Priests are also frequently called upon to bless people or objects of devotion on the spur of the moment with no possibility of donning a stole. In all such cases the effect of the blessing is the same regardless of vesture.

The use of the stole for preaching is also a legitimate usage during missions and other occasions. Some even refer to a «preaching stole,» a design which is wider at the end rather than of uniform width.

Since it is a symbol of a ministerial authority of service in a liturgical context, it would be improper to use it for political rallies or other secular activities.

That said, however, the Holy Father occasionally wears a special ornate and embroidered red stole when receiving heads of state on very formal occasions. This is a symbol of his universal service of authority in the Church. This stole is also used liturgically, above all, to impart the Urbi et Orbi blessing.

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Readers may send questions to zenit.liturgy@gmail.com. Please put the word «Liturgy» in the subject field. The text should include your initials, your city and your state, province or country. Father McNamara can only answer a small selection of the great number of questions that arrive.

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