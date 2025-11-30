Questions about liturgy: Flags Over a Coffin

Edward McNamara, LC

(ZENIT News / Rome, 11.30.2025).- Answered by Legionary of Christ Father Edward McNamara, professor of liturgy and sacramental theology at the Pontifical Regina Apostolorum university.

Q: What is the Church’s position about draping a coffin with a flag for the funeral of a returned serviceman? — P.G-W., Melbourne, Australia

A: The use of national or military flags on coffins at funerals of deceased service personnel is usually permitted, but only for certain parts of the funeral rites. It may occasionally be allowed for other persons who held important civic offices or were otherwise noteworthy public figures who warranted a state or public funeral.

The practice does not usually pose problems to the conduct of the funeral Mass since flags or insignia are usually removed during the Mass and, where customary, a pall is placed on the coffin. In some places, this removal takes place at the entrance to the church. Any civic or military rituals usually follow the religious rites.

Military funeral honors can be combined with religious rites. Some U.S. dioceses have specific norms for military funerals. One diocese points out, «Typically, religious ceremonies are conducted first, followed by the military honors, such as Taps, the flag presentation, and any optional rites like the three-volley salute or a flyover, before the casket is laid to rest.»

The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops [CCCB] has issued quite comprehensive pastoral guidelines on occasion of military funerals that go beyond the protocolary aspects and fosters the spiritual accompaniment of military families (see link).

With respect to the national flag on the coffin, the document has the following indications:

«The Canadian Flag:

«The flag is an important symbol for all of us, but especially for the families of those who die in the service of their country. In Canada, the use of the pall is encouraged. The ECL [Episcopal Commission for the Liturgy] of the CCCB suggests that:

“When persons who are or were in the military die, family and friends often wish to display the (national) flag as a symbol of national service. They want to drape the flag over the coffin, as is the custom at a ‘military’ funeral. For Catholics, however, baptism remains the fundamental identity. Other emblems should not displace Christian symbols (pall see James 2:1-9) reminding the community of the person’s baptism … The flag, which represents service to county, may be placed on the coffin, EXCEPT during the Funeral Mass. The flag may be placed on a standard near the coffin.

«The flag then may be respectfully removed and replaced at the entrance to the church by the Pall. A protocol does exist in the military for the removal of the Flag. It can be done with great decorum and adds significance to the funeral. The flag may be carried in procession and placed on a special table at the front of the church, in the sanctuary or near the coffin, as long as it does not obstruct the altar, ambo or chair. Other significant symbols (medals or service headdress) can be placed on the table near the flag.»

The flag would usually be replaced on the coffin after the final commendation of the Mass, in accordance with military protocol. When the prayers over the graveside are completed, the Canadian guidelines say:

«3. A formal procedure for the removal and folding of the flag by the honour guard will then take place. Afterwards the flag will be presented to the next-of-kin.»

The formal etiquette respecting the draping and folding of national flags on coffins will vary from country to country as each place has its own traditions. Those who have a right to have the national flag on their coffin will also vary, from every citizen in some countries, to only those who have served in a military or public capacity.

While the Canadian bishops’ norms reflect general practice, there may be some exceptions.

In Ireland, for example, while the general rule of no flags on coffins still applies, the Irish bishops’ conference issued a Directive on Flags in Funerals which allowed for some exceptions that recognized the unique status of state and military funerals.

According to this official instruction — circulated as an Irish bishops’ conference recommendation — “there should be a general permission to place the national flag on coffins” in the funerals of the following groups:

«- Serving members of the Permanent Defense Forces

«- Serving members of the Reserve Defense Forces

«- Retired members of the Permanent Defense Forces who have received permission from the Adjutant General’s Office

«- Serving members of An Garda Síochána [the national police force].»

This policy allows the Irish national flag to drape the coffin during the funeral Mass for those who served the state in uniform, when military/state protocols call for it. The directive itself notes it applies “when the regulations of the Defense Forces permit it,” indicating it is meant to align with official military honors procedures. This guidance was adopted into diocesan liturgical policies around 2015–2016.

While there are fairly well-established customs regarding military funerals and the use of the national flag, the pastor should exercise discretion regarding the use of flags or insignia of other social realities and associations.

The overall principle for Catholic funerals is that enunciated by the Canadian bishops, except where specific exceptions exist; only the pall, as a symbol of baptism, is allowed during a Catholic funeral Mass.

Even outside the Mass, the use of flags or insignia of groups that actively oppose Catholic doctrine should not be allowed.

* * *

