Mission
Hot Topics
Iraqi Man Burns The Koran and Is Shot Dead in Sweden
The Case of Marko Rupnik: An Artist’s Perspective
Investigation Launched into Seton Hall President’s Handling of McCarrick Allegations
Spiritual Exercises for the Pope and the Curia are back: in 2025 they will be held at the Vatican
Israeli Jesuit David Neuhaus: the plan to remove Palestinians from Gaza feels like a kick in the stomach
Washington bill aims to violate confidentiality of confessions
Richest 1% use their entire annual carbon limit in ten days
A New Generation of Religious: 7 out of 10 have a university degree
U.S. Sunday Mass attendance returns to pre-pandemic levels, but challenges persist
Religious sisters are “the foot soldiers of Christ” in Zimbabwe, says bishop
Analysis Opinion, Justice and Peace

'Pollutocrat Day' by Oxfam, underscores how climate breakdown is disproportionately driven by the super-rich Photo: Euronews

Richest 1% use their entire annual carbon limit in ten days

While the richest one per cent are responsible for more than twice as much carbon pollution than the poorest half of humanity, it is people living in poverty who have done the least to cause the climate crisis that are experiencing its most dangerous impacts. To meet the vital goal of keeping global warming within 1.5°C, the richest 1 per cent need to cut their emissions by 97 per cent by 2030.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
febrero 13, 2025 17:52Analysis Opinion, Justice and Peace
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / London, 02.13.2025).- The world’s richest one per cent have burned through their share of the annual global carbon budget -the amount of CO2 that can be added to the atmosphere without pushing the world beyond 1.5°C of warming- within the first 10 days of 2025, new Oxfam analysis reveals.

This alarming milestone, dubbed ‘Pollutocrat Day’ by Oxfam, underscores how climate breakdown is disproportionately driven by the super-rich, whose emissions far exceed those of ordinary people. In stark contrast, it would take someone from the poorest half of the global population nearly three years to use up their share of the annual global carbon budget.

While the richest one per cent are responsible for more than twice as much carbon pollution than the poorest half of humanity, it is people living in poverty who have done the least to cause the climate crisis that are experiencing its most dangerous impacts. To meet the vital goal of keeping global warming within 1.5°C, the richest 1 per cent need to cut their emissions by 97 per cent by 2030.

Chiara Liguori, Oxfam GB’s Senior Climate Justice Policy Advisor said: «The future of our planet is hanging by a thread, yet the super-rich are being allowed to continue to squander humanity’s chances with their lavish lifestyles and polluting investments.

«Governments need to stop pandering to the richest polluters and instead make them pay their fair share for the havoc they’re wreaking on our planet. Leaders who fail to act are culpable in a crisis that threatens the lives of billions.»

Oxfam is calling on the Chancellor to increase taxes on climate-polluting extreme wealth – such as private jets and superyachts – to raise the much-needed funds to tackle the climate crisis in a way that targets those most responsible and those who can most afford to pay.

Liguori said: «As global temperatures continue to climb, the UK must show how it will generate its own share of new, fair funding to meet the escalating climate finance needs and fight inequality – significantly higher taxes on polluting luxuries like private jets and superyachts is an obvious place for the Government to start.»

Oxfam calculated that fair taxes on private jets and superyachts in the UK could have raised up to £2 billion in 2023 to help generate vital funds for climate action.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
febrero 13, 2025 17:52Analysis Opinion, Justice and Peace
Share this Entry

ZENIT Staff

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now