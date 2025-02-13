A New Generation of Religious: 7 out of 10 have a university degree

(ZENIT News / Atlanta, 02.13.2025).- A recent study has provided a fresh and detailed portrait of those who embraced a lifelong commitment to religious life in 2024. Conducted by Georgetown University’s Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate (CARA), the research examined the backgrounds, education, and spiritual journeys of 140 men and women who professed perpetual vows year 2024.

What emerges is a profile that challenges common assumptions about religious vocations. Far from being individuals who retreat from intellectual pursuits or turn to religious life as an escape, these new consecrated men and women often come from strong family backgrounds, have pursued higher education, and have actively engaged with their faith in both academic and personal settings.

Faith Rooted in Strong Family Foundations

A striking feature of this year’s class of newly professed religious is their upbringing. Nearly all—97%—grew up in a household with both biological parents present, and 90% were raised in families where their parents were married and living together. This data suggests that religious vocations are often nurtured in environments of stability and strong family bonds.

Their early formation was also deeply Catholic. Among the respondents, 92% reported having at least one practicing parent, and 87% were raised in homes where both parents were Catholic. These numbers reinforce the well-documented influence of family in fostering religious commitment and vocations.

Highly Educated and Intellectually Engaged

One of the most compelling insights from the study is the high level of education among those professing final vows. A full 73% of them had earned a college degree or higher before entering religious life. This finding stands in contrast to the persistent misconception that religious life attracts those who are less academically inclined or intellectually curious.

Instead, the data suggests the opposite: the decision to dedicate one’s life to God often comes after years of study, reflection, and academic achievement. Many new religious pursued education in Catholic institutions, with 43% having attended Catholic elementary or middle schools, 38% graduating from Catholic high schools, and 41% obtaining degrees from Catholic universities.

This pattern echoes past studies that found Catholic sisters are twice as likely to hold a college degree as the general female population. Such statistics highlight that faith is not a refuge for those who reject intellectual engagement; rather, it can be the natural conclusion of deep and thoughtful inquiry.

Age and Family Background of the Newly Professed

The average age at the time of perpetual vows in 2024 is 37, though half of those surveyed professed their vows at 34 or younger. The youngest new religious is 25, while the oldest woman to take final vows this year is 69, and the oldest man is 66.

Their family dynamics also reveal a tendency toward larger households. A vast majority—96%—have at least one sibling, and 40% come from families with four or more children. Only 5% of the newly professed are only children.

Faith and Education: A Path to Vocation

This year’s data paints a picture of a new generation of religious men and women whose vocations were shaped by strong family ties, academic excellence, and a deep engagement with their faith. Their journeys illustrate that religious life is not a retreat from the world but often the result of an informed and intentional decision made after years of study, personal growth, and reflection.

The findings also reinforce the crucial role of Catholic education in nurturing vocations. Schools, universities, and family environments that integrate faith and intellectual development play a significant part in guiding individuals toward religious commitment.

