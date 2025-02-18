Australian Government Appoints Keith Pitt as New Ambassador to the Holy See

(ZENIT News / Canberra, 02.18.2025).- The Australian government has named the Honorable Keith Pitt as its next Ambassador to the Holy See. The announcement, made on February 16, 2025, reinforces Australia’s tradition of appointing distinguished public figures to this key diplomatic role.

The appointment has been met with strong support from the Australian Catholic community. Archbishop Timothy Costelloe, president of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference, welcomed the decision, highlighting Pitt’s dedication to public service and his ability to navigate international diplomacy. «His experience and knowledge will undoubtedly serve him well in addressing the complexities of global affairs,» Costelloe remarked.

Pitt, who recently stepped down from his position as the federal Member of Parliament for Hinkler, Queensland, brings over a decade of legislative and ministerial experience to his new role. During his tenure, he held key portfolios, including Minister for Resources and Water, demonstrating his commitment to national policy development and governance.

Beyond his political career, Pitt has deep personal ties to the Catholic faith. Raised in a Catholic family, he and his wife, Allison, were married in the Church and have three children. His advocacy on issues of religious freedom has been particularly notable, as he voiced concerns over government interventions in faith-based institutions. He previously criticized the acquisition of Calvary Hospital by authorities in the Australian Capital Territory, warning of potential risks to religious organizations in the education and healthcare sectors. Additionally, he has taken a strong stance against legislative efforts to restore territorial rights regarding euthanasia.

Pitt’s appointment follows a precedent of bipartisan selections for the ambassadorial role. The tradition was established in 2008 when former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, a member of the Labor Party, appointed National Party MP Tim Fischer as Australia’s first resident ambassador to the Holy See. This approach reflects the recognition that Australia’s relationship with the Vatican transcends party politics, emphasizing shared values and international cooperation.

Archbishop Costelloe extended gratitude to outgoing Ambassador Chiara Porro for her dedicated service over the past four years. «We offer our sincere thanks for her commitment and wish her and her family the very best for the future,» he said.

In his new role, Pitt is expected to act as a bridge between the Australian government and the Holy See, fostering dialogue on key global issues, including religious freedom, humanitarian efforts, and ethical governance. With a background in both public service and faith-based advocacy, he enters the position with a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the values at the heart of this unique diplomatic mission.

