General Chapter of the second largest male congregation in the Church begins: the Salesians

(ZENIT News / Turin, 02.18.2025).- The Salesians of Don Bosco have embarked on a pivotal journey of reflection and renewal as they convene for their 29th General Chapter (CG29), which began on February 16 and will continue until April 12. Under the theme «Passionate About Jesus Christ, Dedicated to the Young,» this gathering serves as a defining moment for the congregation, setting the course for the next six-year period (2025-2031).

Held at the historic Motherhouse in Valdocco, Turin, CG29 brings together 269 participants, including 227 official chapter members alongside other contributors and observers. The chapter is an opportunity for deep discernment on the future of the Salesian mission, with a strong emphasis on returning to the essence of their consecrated identity—centered on Christ and devoted to serving young people.

Three Key Areas of Focus

Over the course of seven weeks, the chapter will delve into three fundamental themes shaping the future of the Salesian congregation:

Personal and Spiritual Renewal: Ensuring the authenticity of each Salesian’s vocation and nurturing their personal and communal commitment to their mission. Strengthening Collaboration: Deepening the relationship between Salesians, lay collaborators, and the wider Salesian family in their shared work for and with young people. Reevaluating Leadership Structures: Courageously assessing and redefining the governance of the congregation at all levels to enhance effectiveness in today’s evolving social and pastoral contexts.

Electing New Leadership

A crucial phase of CG29 will take place from March 23 to 29, when the Salesians will elect their new Rector Major, Vicar, Sectoral Councillors, and Regional Councillors. This leadership team will guide the congregation through the next six years, shaping its direction and priorities.

Following the elections, the chapter will dedicate its final weeks to refining strategies based on the chosen leadership’s vision and the discussions held throughout the gathering.

Pilgrimage and Spiritual Renewal in Rome

As CG29 nears its conclusion, the participants will embark on a jubilee pilgrimage to the Vatican on April 11, before officially closing the chapter the next day. The final gathering will take place in the Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Rome—a deeply symbolic location, as it marks the site of one of Don Bosco’s last major works. This concluding moment will not only serve as a spiritual renewal for the Salesians but will also mark the beginning of a new chapter in their global mission.

Global Representation and Diversity

Reflecting the truly international nature of the Salesian congregation, representatives from every region of the world are participating in CG29, each bringing unique insights and experiences. The breakdown of delegates by region is as follows:

– Africa-Madagascar: 32 delegates

– South Cone America: 22 delegates

– East Asia-Oceania: 27 delegates

– South Asia: 33 delegates

– Central-Northern Europe: 36 delegates

– Inter-America: 27 delegates

– Mediterranean Region: 29 delegates

Additionally, two representatives from the Pontifical Salesian University (UPS) and three from the General House in Rome are also part of the chapter.

The most numerous male Catholic religious congregations in the Church today, according to recent data, are:

1.Society of Jesus (Jesuits):

Approximately 11,389 priests and a total of 15,842 members, including brothers and novices.

2. Salesians of Don Bosco (Salesians):

Around 10,077 priests and a total of 14,795 members.

3. Order of Friars Minor (Franciscans):

About 9,073 priests and a total of 13,317 members.

4. Order of Friars Minor Capuchin (Capuchins):

Approximately 6,932 priests and a total of 10,495 members.

5. Order of Preachers (Dominicans):

Around 4,299 priests and a total of 5,747 members.

These figures reflect the number of members in each congregation, including priests, brothers, and novices, and highlight their presence and influence within the Catholic Church worldwide.

