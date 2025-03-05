Pope’s health as of Wednesday, March 5: Pope received ashes and had no new episodes of respiratory failure

(ZENIT News / Rome, 03.05.2025).- As the Catholic Church enters the season of Lent, Pope Francis continues his hospitalization with a stable condition, though his health remains under close medical supervision. On March 5, the Vatican issued an update confirming that the Pope has not experienced respiratory distress and is progressing through his treatment as expected.

Following the established medical plan, the Pontiff received high-flow oxygen therapy throughout the day, and doctors will resume non-invasive mechanical ventilation overnight. Additionally, his respiratory and motor physiotherapy has been increased, a sign that efforts are underway to strengthen his recovery. Despite these positive steps, Vatican officials maintain a cautious stance, reiterating that his prognosis remains reserved due to the complexity of his condition.

This Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent with the traditional Ash Wednesday observances. While Pope Francis had originally been scheduled to preside over the ceremony in Rome, his hospitalization prevented him from doing so. However, the Holy Father participated in a private blessing of the ashes from his apartment on the 10th floor of the hospital. The ashes were imposed on him by a celebrant, after which he received the Eucharist.

Despite his ongoing treatment, the Pope has remained engaged with his duties. Following the blessing, he dedicated time to some work-related activities.

According to Vatican, the Pope’s pneumonia is following the expected course under treatment, and he continues to cooperate fully with his medical team. Encouragingly, he has not experienced seizures in the past two days. While these are positive signs, doctors stress that a deeper evaluation will take time.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.