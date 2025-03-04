Mission
Pope Francis

While his medical situation remains complex Photo: ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP

Health of the Pope as of Tuesday, March 4: tuesday night (early Wednesday morning) on non-invasive mechanical ventilation

One of the key updates from the Vatican’s medical team is that, as planned, Pope Francis will resume non-invasive mechanical ventilation overnight. The decision reflects ongoing caution in managing his respiratory function while ensuring his comfort.

marzo 04, 2025
(ZENIT News / Washington, 03.04.2025).- As Pope Francis marks 18 days in the hospital, the Vatican has confirmed that his condition remains stable, though medical supervision continues to be intensive. A statement from the Holy See’s press office on March 4 reported that the Pontiff has not experienced respiratory failure or bronchospasms and remains alert, cooperative with treatment, and in good spirits.

In a development closely watched by the faithful worldwide, doctors transitioned the Pope to high-flow oxygen therapy and respiratory physiotherapy earlier in the day. While his medical situation remains complex, specialists monitoring his health have noted that the overall picture appears stable.



Despite the challenges of prolonged hospitalization, the Pope has continued his daily rhythm of prayer and rest. This morning, he received the Eucharist, a moment of spiritual solace amid his recovery. Throughout his stay, he has been under the care of both the Vatican’s own medical staff and specialists from Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic, who remain vigilant in monitoring his progress.

While the Vatican has not provided a definitive timeline for his discharge, the prognosis remains reserved, underscoring the delicate balance between his recovery and the underlying complexities of his health condition.

marzo 04, 2025
