Pope’s health as of Thursday, March 6: Pope did not present respiratory insufficiency and is doing well with respiratory and motor physiotherapy

(ZENIT News / Rome, 03.06.2025).- The Vatican has provided a new update on Pope Francis’ health, confirming that his condition remains stable, with no episodes of respiratory failure. The statement, released late on Thursday, March 6, reassured the public that the Holy Father continues to respond well to treatment, undergoing respiratory and motor physiotherapy with noticeable benefits. His bloodwork and hemodynamic parameters are steady, and he has not developed a fever. Despite these positive signs, doctors remain cautious, maintaining a reserved prognosis.

Given the stability of his condition, the Vatican announced that the next official health update will be provided on Saturday. This decision suggests that, while his recovery is progressing without complications, medical experts are closely monitoring his situation.

A Voice of Gratitude Amid Uncertainty 

Although Pope Francis has spent nearly three weeks hospitalized—the longest continuous stay for a pontiff in modern history—his presence remains strong. On the evening of March 6, at around 9 p.m. Rome time, a recorded voice message from the Pope was shared with those gathered in St. Peter’s Square to pray for him. His brief but heartfelt message expressed gratitude for the prayers and support he has received.

The Vatican’s statement also highlighted that the Pope continued some work-related activities throughout the day, balancing them with moments of rest and prayer. Before lunch, he received the Eucharist, a reflection of his unwavering spiritual strength despite his prolonged hospitalization.

While the Vatican’s updates offer reassurance, the cautious stance of his medical team suggests that his full recovery may still require patience and careful management.

