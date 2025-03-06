This is the actual voice of the Pope from the hospital: audio of Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square is being broadcast

Mission
Pope Francis

prayer of the Rosary on Thursday, March 6 Photo: Vatican Media

Audio and words of the Pope in thanksgiving for prayers for his health

marzo 06, 2025
(ZENIT News / Vatican City 03.06.2025).- At the beginning of the prayer of the Rosary on Thursday, March 6, around 9 p.m. in St. Peter’s Square, the voice of Pope Francis was heard by those present, who, with a clearly weakened voice, expressed his gratitude for the prayers for his health:

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers for my health from the Square, I accompany you from here. May God bless you and the Virgin protect you. Thank you”.

Below is the Pope’s brief audio:

 

 

marzo 06, 2025
