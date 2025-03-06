Nigeria: Priest kidnapped and murdered

Mission
(ZENIT News / London, 03.06.2025).- A Catholic priest has been kidnapped and murdered in the Diocese of Kafanchan, in Nigeria’s Middle Belt.

Father Sylvester Okechukwu was taken from his residence on the evening of 4 March, according to a statement released by the diocese. He was found murdered in the early hours today, Wednesday, 5 March.

No reason has been given for his murder at the hands of his abductors.

A statement sent by the diocese to Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) states: «The untimely and brutal loss has left us heartbroken and devastated.

«Father Sylvester was a dedicated servant of God, who worked selflessly in the vineyard of the Lord, spreading the message of peace, love and hope. He was always available and accessible to his parishioners.

«His untimely death has left an indelible void within our diocesan family, and we share in the pain of his passing with his family, friends and all those who knew and loved him.»

The murder of Father Sylvester comes at a time when another two Nigerian priests – Fathers Matthew David Dutsemi and Abraham Saummam – are still missing, having been abducted on 22nd February in the Diocese of Yola.

This year, five priests and two religious sisters have been kidnapped in Nigeria.

In 2024, 13 priests were kidnapped in Nigeria, all of whom were eventually released.

Insecurity is rife in Nigeria, with Christians complaining about discrimination and persecution in many parts of the country, especially in the north. Besides inter-religious tensions, criminal gangs have kidnapped citizens who are then held for ransom.

ACN has joined the Catholic authorities of Nigeria in calling for prayers for the repose of Father Sylvester and also in their appeal to the government to increase security.

