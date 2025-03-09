Vatican Dissolves Miles Christi Religious Institute Amid Ongoing Scandals

(ZENIT News / Rome, 03.09.2025).- The Vatican has officially decreed the dissolution of the religious institute «Miles Christi», marking the end of its existence as a clerical institute of diocesan right. The decision, formally approved by Pope Francis on February 6, 2025, was announced by the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life.

Bishop Mauricio Landra, Auxiliary Bishop of Mercedes-Luján, has been appointed as the pontifical delegate responsible for overseeing the institute’s closure. His appointment brings an end to the tenure of Archbishop Jorge Ignacio García Cuerva, who had served as the Vatican’s commissioner for «Miles Christi» since late 2022.

A Troubled History Leading to Dissolution

Founded in 1994 in the Archdiocese of La Plata, Argentina, «Miles Christi» was once regarded as a promising religious institute. However, in recent years, its reputation suffered due to serious allegations against its founder and members.

In February 2020, the institute’s founder, Roberto Juan Yannuzzi, was expelled from the clerical state after being found guilty of offenses including sexual misconduct with adults, abuse of authority, and violating the secrecy of confession to absolve a complicit party. This marked the beginning of increased scrutiny of “Miles Christi” and its internal governance.

By December 2022, under the leadership of Archbishop Víctor Manuel Fernández, the Archdiocese of La Plata terminated the institute’s management of San Luis Gonzaga Parish and San Francisco de Asís School, institutions it had overseen for 16 years. These responsibilities were transferred to the archdiocese.

Shortly thereafter, additional concerns emerged. A formal complaint of sexual abuse involving a «Miles Christi» priest had reportedly been filed with the religious institute’s leadership in early 2022. The case was later escalated to the archdiocese, then expanded, and ultimately submitted to civil authorities.

By early 2023, Archbishop García Cuerva, in his role as Pontifical Commissioner, announced the closure of «Miles Christi’s San Ignacio Center in La Plata, further signaling the Vatican’s growing intervention in the institute’s affairs.

Final Steps in the Dissolution

On March 6, 2025, Bishop Landra issued a statement confirming that Miles Christi had been formally notified of the Vatican’s decision. Acknowledging the complexity of the situation, he expressed hopes that the closure would be carried out with “justice and charity” and entrusted the process to the intercession of Mary, Mother of the Church.

