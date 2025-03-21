Mission
The Pope's Health on Friday, March 21: Vatican Admits Doctors Have Not Indicated When He Will Be Discharged from Hospital

According to official information, the Doctors have not yet indicated when the Pope will be discharged from hospital." Meanwhile, his "days are spent between therapy, prayer, and some work.»

(ZENIT News / Rome, 21.03.2025).- Friday, March 21, marked the 35th day of the Pope’s hospitalization. In the late afternoon, the Press Office reported that «The Pope’s condition remains stable. There are continuing small improvements in his breathing and motor skills. At night, he no longer uses mechanical ventilation with a mask, but, instead, high-flow oxygenation with nasal cannulas. During the day, he uses high-flow oxygenation less and less.»

According to official information, the Doctors have not yet indicated when he will be discharged from hospital.” Meanwhile, his “days are spent between therapy, prayer, and some work.» Specified is that he still does not receive visitors.

In anticipation of the Angelus on Sunday, March 23, «it is envisioned as on previous Sundays,» meaning that a text written by the Pope will be delivered, although he will not pronounce it. Finally, the Vatican Press Office states that «The next medical bulletin is expected no earlier than Monday.»

