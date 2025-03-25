King and Queen of England postpone state visit to Pope Francis

(ZENIT News / London 03.25.2025).- The British Royal Household announced on Tuesday, March 25, that «The State visit of Their Majesties to the Holy See has been postponed by mutual agreement.» The reason given is the period of rest prescribed for the Pope after being discharged from the hospital on March 23.

In a press statement, it was noted that «Their Majesties send the Pope their best wishes for his recovery and look forward to visiting him at the Holy See once he has regained his health.»

Despite the cancellation of this State visit to the Vatican, the State visit of the Kings to Italy will still take place as planned.

