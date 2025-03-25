Pope Francis does not accept Cardinal Koch’s resignation: could continue at least until anniversary of Council of Nicea

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 03.25.2025).- At 75, the customary age for resignation under canon law, Swiss Cardinal Kurt Koch offered his resignation to Pope Francis. The Pope, however, declined the request—at least for now. In a recent interview with Vatican News, Koch revealed that Francis had responded with a standard phrase meaning that he would remain in office until further notice. «The Holy Father will decide in due time,» Koch said.

Koch has served as the head of the Dicastery for the Promotion of Christian Unity since 2010, overseeing the Vatican’s efforts to foster dialogue and collaboration among Christian denominations. His extended tenure suggests that Francis values continuity in the Church’s ecumenical work at a time when unity is both a theological and practical challenge.

Koch’s office engages with diverse Christian communities, navigating theological and cultural differences that shape ecumenical dialogue. As he explains, discussions vary greatly depending on the group involved.

«We share a deep theological heritage with the Eastern Churches but are shaped by different cultural traditions,» Koch observed. «With Protestant communities, we have more cultural similarities but fewer theological commonalities.»

This contrast highlights the complex nature of Christian unity—sometimes bound by shared beliefs, sometimes by shared history, but often hindered by both. Despite these challenges, Koch remains hopeful that more believers will recognize the importance of unity, citing Jesus’ own prayer for his followers to be one.

The Road to Nicea 2025

Observers speculate that Koch will continue in his role at least through May 2025, when Christian leaders will mark the anniversary of the First Council of Nicea in Iznik, Turkey. The historic council, convened in 325 AD, produced the Nicene Creed—a foundational statement of Christian belief still used by many denominations today.

Koch sees the event as an opportunity for churches to commemorate their shared history. «It is a wonderful occasion for all Christian communities to reflect together on this ancient confession of faith,» he said. The symbolic significance of gathering in Nicea is undeniable, even if little remains of the original council site.

Pope Francis has expressed interest in attending the event, but his participation remains uncertain due to health concerns. The Vatican has not confirmed any travel plans, and at a recent press conference, medical officials offered a cautious response: «The trip is not confirmed.» Koch, however, remains optimistic. «I hope it will be possible,» he said. «It would be a powerful gesture to celebrate together in Nicea.»

