Pope Receives U.S. Vice-President Vance in the Vatican. Vance Is Impressed by the Liturgy and Gifts

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 20.04.2025).- On Sunday morning, April 20, just after 11:30 am, Pope Francis received the Vice-President of the United States, J.D. Vance in private audience in Casa Santa Marta, his personal residence in the Vatican. Although it was a brief meeting, the Pope and the Vice-President were able to exchange greetings on the occasion of Easter.



“I know you’re not feeling very well, but it’s good to see you’re in better health,’ Vance said to the Pope. Pope Francis gave Vance some chocolate eggs for his children, a tie, and Rosaries. «Thank you very much for your visit,» the Holy Father said to him. «Thank you for receiving me. I pray for you every day,» Vance answered him.

After the meeting, Vance said on Facebook: «Today I met with the Holy Father, Pope Francis. I appreciate your invitation to meet with me and I pray for your good health. Happy Easter!»

The day before, on Holy Saturday, Vance held a working meeting with the Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin. Monsignor Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, also attended the diplomatic meeting. According to a statement from the Holy See Press Office, «During the cordial meeting, satisfaction was expressed for the good bilateral relations existing between the Holy See and the United States of America and the common commitment to protecting the right to religious freedom and freedom of conscience was renewed. An exchange of views took place on the international situation, especially in countries marked by war, political tensions and difficult humanitarian situations, with special attention to migrants, refugees, prisoners; other issues of common interest were also discussed. Finally, a peaceful collaboration between the State and the Catholic Church in the United States was desired, whose precious service to the most vulnerable people was recognized.»

A couple of days earlier, on Good Friday, Vice President Vance and his family attended the commemoration of the Passion of Jesus in St. Peter’s Basilica. Regarding his experience at the liturgical celebration, the Vice President expressed in another post: «It was an honour to visit the Vatican during Holy Week, and a blessing to experience the beauty and reverence of the Good Friday liturgy in St. Peter’s Basilica.»

Vice President Vance’s morning in Rome began with a Mass in the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls, the Vatican’s extraterritorial zone.