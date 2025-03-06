World Leaders of the Left and Right Pronounce Themselves on Pope’s Health

(ZENIT News / Rome, 06.03.2025).- During the most prolonged period of a Pope’s hospitalization in history, politicians have taken a position on the Holy Father Francis’ health. Some have reacted with a good disposition about the person of the Pontiff. Others have taken advantage of the situation to support their own lines of government. Some have remained silent. To observe the accents of their statements and the omission of reference to faith serves to detect the interested or sincere use of each politician in regard to the Pope’s health.

Among rulers of the Left, on February 24 Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum denounced those who are «against» Pope Francis for his «very progressive» vision and for his questions about «neoliberalism»: «Of course, all those who defend another vision of the Church are against him. What is terrible is that they call themselves Christians. You should not wish anyone ill, even if they are your adversary,» she said. It is worth remembering that Claudia is Jewish.

The Mexican President reiterated her hope that he recovers very soon, because he is a man who represents a lot for humanity, even beyond the Catholic religion.» She highlighted the «humanist» position of Pope Francis, with whom she met in February 2024, before beginning her campaign for the presidential elections last year, in a country with a large majority of Catholic voters.

She quoted texts of the Pontiff about “the protection of nature, which is something very progressive, and, in addition, the defense of the planet Earth, in a very important way.” The other text was about “consumerism, of which the essence of humanity was lost with that system.”

On February 22, leftist Bolivian President Luis Alberto Arce said on the X network: “We express our sincere solidarity with His Holiness, Pope Francis, for his delicate state of health. In these difficult times, from the Plurinational State of Bolivia we hope for his speedy recovery so that he can continue to guide millions of people around the world with his message of hope, strength and tireless dedication to the most vulnerable.»

The Puebla Group, made up of 59 progressive leaders of 18 countries, which defines itself by the challenges of political thought for a new progressive impulse, expressed on February 22 on the X network: «Francis: Our first Latin American Pope. The Pope who carries the voice of the excluded. We join in the wishes for his speedy recovery. The world needs you!”

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, organized a Mass on Wednesday, February 26, in the Chapel of the Alvorada Palace, the Government’s National Palace, for Pope Francis’ recovery. Lula expressed his great affection, respect and admiration for him and for his life’s mission. Taking part also in the Mass, celebrated by Cardinal Raymundo Damascdeno, were the First Lady and Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin.

On February 23, La Vanguardia newspaper reported the commentaries of Gustavo Petro, President of Colombia, concerning Pope Francis’ health. He described the Pontiff as a “real friend” and “soul companion.” His message pointed out the Pope’s importance as spiritual leader and defender of the poorest, and expressed his desire that the Pontiff recover.

Last February, Nicolas Maduro, President of Venezuela, also expressed his good wishes for Pope Francis’ health. Maduro said he raised prayers to Dr José Gregorio Hernández, now beatified, to accompany the Pope in his recovery. He highlighted that Pope Francis is an ethical and spiritual leader, admired by many religions and peoples.

Among the more rightist politicians, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited the Pope on the afternoon of February 19, a press note of the Chigi Palace reported. The President of the Council of Ministers expressed to the Pope her desire for his speedy recovery in the name of the Italian Government and of all the nation. After the visit, she said: “I’m very happy to have found him alert and receptive. We’ve joked, as always. He hasn’t lost his proverbial sense of humour.

As ZENIT reported on February 24, President Donald Trump expressed his support to Pope Francis. The U.S. President was informed about the Pope’s condition on Saturday, February 22, and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, expressed the President’s concern , affirming: “Trump has been informed and we are praying for the Pope.”

Leavitt added that the President would give a statement in due course, although his thoughts were with the Catholic leader. During a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in the White House, Trump addressed publicly the situation and wished Pope Francis a speedy recovery. “It’s a very difficult situation. I hope he will improve soon,” he said.

On March 4, ZENIT also reported Vice-President JD Vance’s position, who, during the annual National Catholic Prayer Breakfast combined reconciliation and conviction to Pope Francis’ recent criticisms of the United States’ immigration policies. The Vice-President reaffirmed the Trump Administration’s position on Immigration, although Vance adopted a measured tone toward the Holy Father, expressing profound respect for his leadership and offering prayers for his health.

Javier Milei, President of Argentina, expressed his support and prayer, together with that of his government, for Pope Francis’ speedy recovery. Presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni said that the President and his team pray for the Pope and are in constant communication with the Vatican.

Milei visited the Pope in the Vatican in February of 2024, and he and the Supreme Pontiff embraced, assuring that it was “a very important moment for Argentine history. After the meeting, the Argentine Chief Executive changed his tone of expressions about the Pope, as in December of 2023, before becoming President, he criticized him harshly, accusing him of being the representative of the Evil One on Earth.”

The reactions of rulers’ interest in the Pope’s health, where they exposed their attitude close to or very distant to faith, are added to those that have written official notes of a diplomatic character, where the words used reveal their indifference to religious values. Also relevant is the attitude of those who have remained silent or have ignored the situation.