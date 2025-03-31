This is the new archivist and librarian of the Holy Roman Church chosen by Pope Francis

(ZENIT News / Vatican City 03.31.2025).- Pope Francis has appointed Archbishop Giovanni Cesare Pagazzi as the new Archivist and Librarian of the Holy Roman Church. The announcement, made on March 28, follows the retirement of Archbishop Angelo Vincenzo Zani, who recently turned 75 after three years in the role.

This appointment entrusts Archbishop Pagazzi with the stewardship of the Vatican Apostolic Archive and the Vatican Library—two of the most prestigious institutions preserving centuries of Church history, theological scholarship, and cultural heritage. His academic background and deep engagement in theological studies signal a continued commitment to the intellectual and educational mission of the Church.

Born in Crema, Italy, on June 8, 1965, Giovanni Cesare Pagazzi was ordained a priest on June 23, 1990. His early ministry included serving as a parish vicar in Lodi before pursuing advanced theological studies. He earned his licentiate and doctorate in theology from the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, establishing himself as a distinguished scholar.

Over the years, Archbishop Pagazzi has held teaching positions at various academic institutions and played a pivotal role at the Higher Institute of Religious Sciences «Sant’Agostino,» serving dioceses including Crema, Cremona, Lodi, Pavia, and Vigevano. His expertise in ecclesiology and family studies led to his appointment as a full professor at the Pontifical John Paul II Theological Institute for the Sciences of Marriage and Family in Rome, where he also coordinated research initiatives.

His leadership and theological acumen caught the attention of Pope Francis, who appointed him Secretary of the Dicastery for Culture and Education on September 26, 2022. In recognition of his contributions, the Pope elevated him to the rank of archbishop in November 2023, assigning him the titular see of Belcastro. Archbishop Pagazzi received episcopal ordination on February 10, 2024, from Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonça, the Prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education.

Now, as the Vatican’s chief custodian of its vast archives and library, Archbishop Pagazzi steps into a role that bridges the Church’s past and future. His task will be to safeguard invaluable historical documents while ensuring they remain accessible to scholars and researchers worldwide.

The Vatican Library and Archives hold some of the most precious manuscripts and records in the world, spanning centuries of Church history, diplomacy, and theological thought. The role of the Archivist and Librarian of the Holy Roman Church is not merely custodial but deeply intertwined with the Church’s mission to preserve and disseminate knowledge.

Given his background in theology, education, and family studies, Archbishop Pagazzi’s appointment suggests a continuity of Pope Francis’ vision—one that emphasizes intellectual depth, cultural engagement, and a commitment to making the Church’s historical and theological treasures more widely available.

