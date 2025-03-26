How to screen-proof your kids for Lent

(ZENIT News / Warrenton,VA., 03.26.2025).- Catholic parents always struggle to find the proper balance for their children during Lent. This year, a new Catholic audio player makes parents’ choices easier than ever.

HeWo (short for “Hear the Word”) is thrilled to announce the launch of the world’s first Catholic audio player for kids. It is designed to help children experience the joy of God’s word through enriching screen-free, ad-free, and influence-free content.

HeWo’s mission is to open kids’ ears and hearts to the word of God, making faith formation easy, fun, and joyful for Catholic families everywhere. In a world where children are increasingly exposed to screens and secular influences, this new audio player provides a safe and enjoyable way to learn about their faith and come to know God.

Controlled by parents via a smartphone app, this innovative device offers a wide variety of content (1000+), including Bible stories, prayers, music, teachings, and stories of great saints. Its ever-growing content library can be curated and personalized for every child or listener.

The HeWo Player is a portable, smart, battery-powered audio device designed especially for children up to 12 years old. It allows them to listen to and control the playback of a wide selection of faith-based audio content (stories, prayers, teachings, podcasts, etc.), with lessons adapted to the liturgical seasons. Lightweight, compact, and durable, it features tactile buttons for easy use.

