Reconstruction of the face of St. Teresa of Jesus: this is what her face looked like according to science

(ZENIT News / Alba de Tormes, España, 03.31.2025).- In a groundbreaking fusion of science and spirituality, the Discalced Carmelite Order has revealed what is considered the most accurate representation of Saint Teresa of Ávila’s face. The unveiling took place simultaneously in Alba de Tormes, Rome, and Australia, coinciding with the 510th anniversary of the saint’s birth.

This extraordinary project, rooted in forensic anthropology and historical research, was made possible through the expertise of Professor Ruggero D’Anastasio from the University Gabriele d’Annunzio in Italy and forensic specialist Jennifer Mann from Monash University in Australia. Utilizing state-of-the-art forensic techniques, anthropometric measurements, historical records, and radiographic imaging, the team reconstructed the face of Saint Teresa as she would have appeared around the age of 50—an age that marks the beginning of her most transformative years as a reformer within the Carmelite Order.

Jennifer Mann’s meticulous work drew from multiple sources, including radiographs of the saint’s skull and the detailed description given by Mother María de San José, a close companion of Teresa. Contemporary paintings of the saint’s acquaintances also contributed to the reconstruction. The result is an image that brings Saint Teresa to life in a way never seen before—bridging the gap between historical accounts and modern forensic science.

During the presentation at the Basilica of the Annunciation in Alba de Tormes, Father Miguel Ángel González, Prior of Alba de Tormes and Salamanca, emphasized the profound significance of this scientific achievement. He described it as “not just a physical testimony but a reflection of the soul of Saint Teresa of Jesus—a ‘vera efigies’ that unites science and mysticism.”

Father Francisco Sánchez Oreja, Provincial of the Discalced Carmelites of Saint Teresa in Spain, expressed that seeing this face allows believers to reconnect with the saint in a deeply personal way. “To contemplate this face is to look upon Mother Teresa of Jesus in her full humanity, in her flesh and spirit. It is an invitation to rediscover her message, always alive and relevant.”

The unveiling of the reconstructed face has resonated beyond the scientific and religious communities. It has offered a renewed sense of closeness to a saint whose writings and spiritual insights continue to inspire generations. “Thanks to science and art, the saint speaks to us once again, with the very face that once gazed upon heaven,” Father Francisco remarked. “In the 16th century, some were blessed to see her true face. Today, we have the gift of an image that brings us closer than ever to knowing her.”

For the town of Alba de Tormes, where Saint Teresa’s final resting place remains a site of pilgrimage, this project holds special significance. The town’s mayor, Concepción Miguélez, expressed deep gratitude to the Carmelite Order for their dedication to preserving the legacy of the saint. “To know her face is to draw nearer to her writings, to the extraordinary woman she was,” she said, recognizing the cultural and spiritual impact of the unveiling.

While the scientific reconstruction provides an unprecedented visual connection to Saint Teresa, the Discalced Carmelites see it as much more than a historical curiosity. They view it as an opportunity for evangelization, a way to reignite interest in the saint’s mystical experiences and her profound teachings on prayer and spiritual life.

“This project is not just about revealing a face; it is about rediscovering her message, her life, and her encounter with Christ,” Father Francisco concluded.

