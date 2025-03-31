USA: Catholic bishops release joint report with evangelicals on impact of mass deportations on Christian families

(ZENIT News / Washington, 03.31.2025).- The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) Department of Migration and Refugee Services, in collaboration with the National Association of Evangelicals, World Relief, and the Center for the Study of Global Christianity at Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary, has released a report entitled “One Part of the Body: The Potential Impact of Deportations on American Christian Families.” This comprehensive analysis highlights the profound impact that mass deportations could have on Christian families and congregations across the United States if carried out in the way some policymakers have proposed.

The report underscores that roughly one in twelve Christians in the United States—and one in five Catholics specifically—either face the risk of deportation or live in a household with someone who does. The report further emphasizes the impact of mass deportations on every Christian believer, beyond those who could be directly affected by such enforcement efforts. On this point, Bishop Mark J. Seitz of El Paso, chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Migration, and representatives of partner organizations introduced the report by articulating, “The Apostle Paul describes the church of Jesus Christ as ‘one body’ that is ‘not made up of one part but of many,’ each of which is distinct from and yet interdependent upon the other parts (1 Cor. 12:13-14). Furthermore, we are called to both rejoice and to suffer together: ‘If one part suffers, every part suffers with it; if one part is honored, every part rejoices with it’ (1 Cor. 12:26). Just as the hand cannot go about its business unaffected if the foot is in debilitating pain, whenever one part of the church is suffering, the whole is called to suffer alongside.”

The information presented in this collaborative report draws on extensive data analysis and first-hand testimonies to paint a vivid picture of how the proposed scope of deportations could affect Christian families, local congregations, and American communities in general.

Key findings include:

Over ten million Christian immigrants in the United States are vulnerable to deportation, including those with temporary protections that could be withdrawn.

Nearly seven million Christians who are U.S. citizens live in households with someone at risk of deportation.

80% of immigrants vulnerable to deportation identify as Christians, with 61% being Catholic and 13% identifying as evangelical Christians.

Ultimately, the report calls on all Christians to recognize and respond to the human consequences of unmitigated deportation efforts and for a thoughtful and compassionate approach to immigration policy that promotes justice, while also protecting the God-given dignity of every person and the sanctity of families. The full report is available on the USCCB website at: https://www.usccb.org/resources/one-part-of-the-body.pdf

