College of Cardinals Sends Message to the World Before The Conclave

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 06.05.2025).- Below is the English translation of a statement issued by the College of Cardinals regarding a request for a ceasefire in the parts of the world where war continues. This is the only statement issued, on Tuesday Morning, May 6, at the last General Congregation before the Conclave.

* * *

We, Cardinals of the Holy Roman Church, gathered in General Congregation before the beginning of the Conclave, having noted with regret that no progress has been made in promoting peace processes in Ukraine, the Middle East, and many other parts of the world, and even more so, that attacks, especially against the civilian population have intensified, make a cordial appeal to all parties involved to reach a permanent ceasefire as soon as possible and to negotiate, without preconditions or further delay, the peace long desired by the populations involved and by the whole world.

We invite all the faithful to intensify their prayers to the Lord for a just and lasting peace.

