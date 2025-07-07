Mission
Hot Topics
TIME dedicates its cover and a major report to Pope Leo XIV: From US Midwest Roots to the Chair of Peter
Opus Dei Denies Accusation of «Trafficking» and Considers It Necessary to Grant the Accused Individuals the Right to Give Their Version of the Facts
The Seminary with the Most Seminarians in the World (700) Dedicated to a French Laywoman
Vatican to Release Marian Document Clarifying Supernatural Phenomena Guidelines
Cardinal Makrickas takes the helm of the Roman basilica of St. Mary Major: the oldest Marian church in the West
Iranian Ambassador to the Vatican asks Pope Leo XIV in letter to defend Khamenei against USA and Israel
Laywoman Appointed Chancellor of Mexico City Archdiocese in Historic First
Vatican Assembles Independent Tribunal to Try Former Jesuit Marko Rupnik
In view of the shortage of priests, diocese grants dispensation from Sunday Mass: where and under what circumstances?
Media obsession with ‘wicked nuns’ upended by Irish report on Tuam mother and baby home
Cardinals and Bishops, Rome

Virgin of Fatima. Photo: Vatican Media

Vatican to Release Marian Document Clarifying Supernatural Phenomena Guidelines

Speaking to journalists in Rome on July 3, Cardinal Fernández revealed that the document is nearing completion and will offer theological reflections and pastoral criteria regarding Marian devotion, particularly as it relates to alleged apparitions and private revelations

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
julio 07, 2025 13:26Cardinals and Bishops, Rome
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Rome, 07.07.2025).- A new Vatican document on Marian themes and mystical phenomena is on the horizon, aiming to shed light on the evolving standards by which the Catholic Church discerns reports of supernatural events. The initiative, spearheaded by Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF), reflects an ongoing effort to bring clarity and consistency to a topic that has long stirred both devotion and controversy among the faithful.

Speaking to journalists in Rome on July 3, Cardinal Fernández revealed that the document is nearing completion and will offer theological reflections and pastoral criteria regarding Marian devotion, particularly as it relates to alleged apparitions and private revelations. While no publication date has been set, the cardinal confirmed that final approval will depend on the endorsement of Pope Leo XIV, the successor to Francis under whose pontificate the project was initiated.

The forthcoming text follows the introduction of a major reform in May 2024, when the DDF overhauled its procedures for assessing claims of supernatural phenomena. That reform replaced the older binary system with a more nuanced six-tier classification model, designed to reflect both the complexity and ambiguity often present in such cases.

Instead of attempting to declare definitively that a phenomenon is of supernatural origin—a claim the Church now formally avoids—the DDF may grant a nihil obstat, indicating that the event in question presents no doctrinal or moral obstacles and appears to bear good spiritual fruit. According to Fernández, such approval acknowledges positive outcomes, such as genuine conversions or deepened prayer lives, without guaranteeing the authenticity of every claim or message associated with the event.

“We see many beautiful things—spiritualities that build up, people whose lives are transformed,” said Fernández, “but we also notice recurring problems in these contexts.” Among such concerns are manipulative leadership, commercialization of sacred messages, or theological imprecision. The new document will aim to help bishops, theologians, and laypeople navigate these tensions with greater discernment.

The DDF’s updated approach has already been applied to high-profile cases across multiple continents. Since May 2024, the Vatican has issued statements or conducted evaluations concerning alleged supernatural events in Italy (Trevignano Romano, Brescia, Madonna dello Scoglio, Santuario de Maccio, Maria Valtorta), France (Estelle Faguette), the Netherlands (Amsterdam), Croatia (Medjugorje), Spain (Chandavila), India (Vailankanni), and Puerto Rico.

While details of the upcoming document remain confidential, it is expected to integrate theological insights with canonical and pastoral guidance, drawing on lessons learned from the first year of applying the revised evaluation standards. Observers believe it may also address the balance between freedom of Marian devotion and the responsibility of Church authorities to protect the faithful from potential confusion or deception.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
julio 07, 2025 13:26Cardinals and Bishops, Rome
Share this Entry

ZENIT Staff

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now