Mission
Hot Topics
13 thousand extra pilgrims in a weekend in Rome and not for the Conclave but for the Jubilee
World’s oldest human being dies: nun who lived from Pius X to Pope Francis
How many minutes should a homily last? Survey of Catholics gives the answer
Pope Francis’s Popemobile to Become Mobile Clinic for Gaza’s Children
College of Cardinals Sends Message to the World Before The Conclave
Why Did the First Smoke of the Conclave Take So Long? The Answers
Cardinal Dean to Cardinals at Mass to begin Conclave: abandon personal considerations
Full text of what Cardinal Joseph Zen said to all Cardinals at the pre-conclave
12th and last General Congregation of Cardinals: Francis’ reforms and the new Pope’s vocation to communion
Women’s «Conclave» «Parallel» to that of Cardinals Also Takes Place in Rome
Cardinals and Bishops, Vatican City

At this moment, it’s known that the preaching prior to the vote lasted 45 minutes Photo: EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Why Did the First Smoke of the Conclave Take So Long? The Answers

The news wasn’t the black smoke — which was predictable, for that matter –, but the unprecedented length of the wait to find out the voting results. While in 2013 the wait was only 41 minutes, this time it was two hours.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
mayo 07, 2025 06:00Cardinals and Bishops, Vatican City
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 07.05.2025).- The Conclave began on Wednesday, May 7. Following the Mass Pro Eligendo Pontifice in the morning, the afternoon procession into the Sistine Chapel, the Cardinals’ oath, and the famous «extra omnes» followed. Thousands awaited the «fumata,» the smoke that rises from the chimney and announces the result of the first vote.

Smoke was expected to be seen rising around 7:00 p.m. Rome time. At least 50,000 people had been waiting since 6:00 p.m. in St. Peter’s Square and Via della Conciliazione. But time passed, and nothing emerged. It was around 9:00 p.m. Rome time when, in an already darkened Vatican, when black smoke was seen despite the darkness. The first day of the Conclave and the first day without a Pope-elect.

However, the news wasn’t the black smoke — which was predictable, for that matter — but the unprecedented length of the wait to find out the result of the vote. While in 2013, the wait was only 41 minutes, on this occasion it was two hours.

Several hypotheses were considered: from the malfunction of the stove that burns the ballots and allows the smoke to escape, to an accident involving a sick Cardinal Elector, to the elimination of the vote due to an extra ballot during the count. At this moment, it’s known that the preaching prior to the vote lasted 45 minutes (very long) and that the presence of 133 Cardinals lengthened the time required for the casting of each vote (there are 18 more Cardinals than at the 2013 Conclave).

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
mayo 07, 2025 06:00Cardinals and Bishops, Vatican City
Share this Entry

Jorge Enrique Mújica

Avatar

View all articles

Licenciado en filosofía por el Ateneo Pontificio Regina Apostolorum, de Roma, y “veterano” colaborador de medios impresos y digitales sobre argumentos religiosos y de comunicación. En la cuenta de Twitter: https://twitter.com/web_pastor, habla de Dios e internet y Church and media: evangelidigitalización."

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now