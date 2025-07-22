“We return from Gaza with broken hearts”: Cardinal Pizzaballa at press conference in Jerusalem

(ZENIT News / Jerusalem, 07.22.2025).- The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem held a joint press conference, highlighting the historic pastoral visit of His Beatitude Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, and His Beatitude Patriarch Theophilos III, The Patriarch of Jerusalem. Together, they carried a message of consolation and hope to a grieving people, and a cry of conscience to a silent world.

A Moving Depiction of a Tragic Reality

The conference opened with a video prepared by the Latin Patriarchate’s Media Office, featuring real scenes from Gaza that illustrated the severe humanitarian suffering and the vast destruction left by the war. Special focus was given to the Holy Family Latin Parish, which has become a refuge for dozens of displaced families—Christians and Muslims alike.

His Beatitude Patriarch Theophilos III: The Church Stands with the Suffering

In his opening address, Patriarch Theophilos III expressed profound grief at what he witnessed in Gaza, while affirming the steadfastness of hope amid the severity of the pain: «we entered as servants of the suffering Body of Christ», he said.

«Among the broken walls of the Church of the Holy Family and the wounded hearts of its faithful, we witnessed both profound grief and unyielding hope. We knelt in prayer beside the afflicted and laid our hands upon those yearning for comfort.»

He continued by stating the Church’s mission in times of devastation saying: «is rooted in the ministry of presence, of standing with those who mourn, of defending the sacredness of life, and of witnessing to the light that no darkness can extinguish…. To the children of Gaza we say: the Church will remain by your side». He called on the international community to break its silence, stating, «silence in the face of suffering is a betrayal of conscience.»

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa: Gaza Is Not Alone—Christ Is Present

Cardinal Pizzaballa spoke of the pastoral visit, saying: «returned from Gaza with broken hearts. But also encouraged by the testimony of many people we met».

He described the scene as devastating yet full of wonderful humanity, offering descriptive examples of «mothers preparing food for others» amid the «tents that have become homes for those who have lost everything».

Then he said that Christ is ever-present in Gaza: «He is crucified in the bodies of the wounded, present in every hand extended to help». And affirmed that they «did not go as political envoys but as shepherds. The Church will not abandon her people.»

His Beatitude stressed that the Church’s mission in Gaza is universal and inclusive: «Our hospitals, shelters, schools, parishes — St. Porphyrius, the Holy Family, the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital, Caritas — are places of encounter and sharing for all: Christians, Muslims, believers, doubters, refugees, children. Humanitarian aid is not only necessary — it is a matter of life and death. Refusing it is not a delay, but a sentence. Every hour without food, water, medicine and shelter causes deep harm».

He concluded by reaffirming that true and lasting peace requires a path of reconciliation — «a genuine, painful and courageous reconciliation. Not forgetting, but forgiving. Not erasing wounds, but transforming them into wisdom. Only such a path can make peace possible — not only politically, but also humanly.»

A Joint Appeal to the Global Conscience

The two Patriarchs issued a joint appeal to world leaders and decision-makers, calling for an end to the war, the release of detainees, and the beginning of a true healing process that restores life and dignity to Gaza and the entire Holy Land.

They also recalled the words of Pope Leo XIV during the Angelus prayer, in which he urged the international community to uphold «humanitarian law and to respect the obligation to protect civilians, as well as the prohibition of collective punishment, the indiscriminate use of force and the forced displacement of the population.”

Prince El Hassan bin Talal: A Cry of Conscience Against Targeting Places of Worship

Following the opening speeches, His Royal Highness Prince El Hassan bin Talal heartfelt address in which he expressed his deep sorrow over the bombing of the Holy Family Church, which resulted in casualties and injuries, was read aloud. He affirmed that churches and mosques, as houses of God, must be spared the horrors of war.

He stated: «In the face of continued attacks on places of worship…, I must say that these acts are grave crimes unacceptable to any human conscience.

Mosques, churches, and houses of worship are the houses of God and sanctuaries for those who believe in Him. Violating them is an assault on freedom of worship—an inalienable human, legal, and moral right that cannot be divided or compromised….Despite everything, the Christians of Gaza—like their Muslim brothers and sisters—remain steadfast in the face of injustice, destruction, violence, and intimidation since the beginning of this war.»

Dialogue with the Press

The conference concluded with a dialogue session during which the two Patriarchs answered questions from journalists on the future of Christian presence in Gaza, mechanisms for delivering aid, and the role of the Church in the coming phase.

This meeting was more than a press conference—it was a living testimony to the Church’s unwavering commitment to stand with the oppressed, and to proclaim the Gospel message in times of war: “ a just peace, to unconditional dignity and to a love that transcends all borders».

