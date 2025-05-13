Mission
Leo XIV: A Pope Who Ordains Priests Again (And Other Masses During May 2025)

Leo XIV Is a Pope who ordains priests again. This will occur in Saint Peter’s Basilica on May 31.

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 13.05.2025).- The Holy Father’s Office for the Liturgical Celebrations has released the Pope’s schedule of Masses and activities involving some form of Liturgy. Specifically, during May, the Pope will celebrate three public Masses. In addition to the Mass that begins his ministry as Pope, Leo XIV is a Pope who is ordaining priests again. This will take place on May 31 at St. Peter’s Basilica. Following is the full agenda.

May 18

5th Sunday of Easter

Saint Peter’s Square, 10:00 a.m.

Eucharistic Celebration for the Beginning of the Petrine Ministry of the Bishop of Rome Leo XIV

May 20 

Basilica of Saint Paul Outside-the-Walls, 5:00 p.m.

Visit to Saint Paul’s Tomb

May 25

6th Sunday of Easter

Basilica of Saint John Lateran, 5:00 p.m.

Eucharistic Celebration and Installation in the Chair of the Bishop of Rome Leo XIV

Basilica of Saint Mary Major, 7:00 p.m.

Visit to the Basilica of Saint Maty Major and Veneration of the Icon of the Most Holy Virgin Mary “Salus Populi Romani

May 31

Visitation of the Most Holy Virgin Mary, Feast

Saint Peter’s Basilica, 10:00 a.m.

Holy Mass with Priestly Ordinations

