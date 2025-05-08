Mission
Hot Topics
“As a child he pretended to give homilies by putting a towel over his shoulders»: Pope Leo XIV’s brother speaks out
What did Leo XIV do the first night as Pope and what is his agenda for the next few days?
Who is Pope Leo XIV? 267th Successor of Saint Peter
Habemus Papam: Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, O.S.A. Elected New Successor of Peter
«Habemus Papam»
The Pope’s Complete Agenda: Mass for the Inauguration of the Pontificate, Possession of Rome Cathedrals, and First General Audience
Which Is The First Document Signed by Leo XIV? Here is the Video and First Selfie (with Women)
First act of governance of Pope Leo XIV: provisional confirmation of heads of dicasteries of the Roman Curia
«Allow Me to Continue with Pope Francis’ Blessing»: First Message of Leo XIV
13 thousand extra pilgrims in a weekend in Rome and not for the Conclave but for the Jubilee
Pope Leo XIV

Mass with the cardinals in the Sistine Chapel Photo: EFE/ DICASTERIO PARA LA COMUNICACIÓN DEL VATICANO/MARIO TOMASSETTI

The Pope’s Complete Agenda: Mass for the Inauguration of the Pontificate, Possession of Rome Cathedrals, and First General Audience

The Prefecture of the Papal Household announced Pope Leo XIV’s May agenda.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
mayo 08, 2025 06:47Pope Leo XIV
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 09.05.2025).- The Prefecture of the Papal Household announced, to the accredited press, Pope Leo XIV’s agenda from May 10th  to the 25th . Among the most important events are the Mass for the Inauguration of the Pontificate, the Possession of Rome Cathedrals and the First General Audience as Pope. These are the dates: 

Saturday May 10

Meeting with Cardinals

Sunday May 11

Regina Caeli

Central Entrance of the Vatican Basilica

Monday May 12

First Audience (Exclusive for the Press)

Paul VI Hall

Friday, May 16

Audience to the Diplomatic Corps (Only Mission Heads)

Sunday May 18 at 10:00 a.m.

Mass for the Inauguration of the Pontificate

Saint Peter’s Square

Tuesday May 20

Possession of the Papal Basilica of Saint Paul Outside-the-Walls

Wednesday May 21

First General Audience

Saturday May 24

Meeting with the Roman Curia and Employees of Vatican City State

Sunday May 25

Regina Caeli

Saint Peter’s Square

Sunday May 25

Possession of Papal Basilica of Saint John Lateran

Possession of Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
mayo 08, 2025 06:47Pope Leo XIV
Share this Entry

Jorge Enrique Mújica

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now