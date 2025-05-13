One of Leo XIV’s first letters is to Jews: this is what the missive says

Mission
(ZENIT News / Rome, 05.13.2025).- The letter is dated the same day of his election and also bears his signature. It is not a letter of protocol but a missive indicating the orientation of Leo XIV’s Pontificate in relation to the Jews. We offer the transcription of the Pope’s letter to the American Jewish Committee (AJC). It was precisely the AJC who published the letter in social networks with this comment:

“We are deeply moved that Pope Leo XIV, so early in his papacy, has reaffirmed his commitment to Catholic-Jewish relations. In a letter to AJC’s Director of Interreligious Affairs, Rabbi Noam Marans, he pledged to continue to strengthen dialogue with the Jewish people in the spirit of Nostra Aetate. As we approach the 60th anniversary of this landmark declaration, we look forward to working together to deepen understanding and cooperation”.

The following is the text of the Pope’s letter:

TO RABBI NOAM E. MARANS

DIRECTOR

INTERRELIGIOUS AFFAIRS

AMERICAN JEWISH COMMITTEE (AJC)

THE CARDINALS OF THE HOLY ROMAN CHURCH ELECTED ME AS BISHOP OF ROME AND SUPREME PASTOR OF THE CATHOLIC CHURCH.

I AM PLEASED TO INFORM YOU THAT THE SOLEMN INAUGURATION OF MY PONTIFICATE WILL BE CELEBRATED IN SAINT PETER’S SQUARE ON 18 MAY 2025.

TRUSTING IN THE ASSISTANCE OF THE ALMIGHTY, I PLEDGE TO CONTINUE AND STRENGTHEN THE CHURCH’S DIALOGUE AND COOPERATION WITH THE JEWISH PEOPLE IN THE SPIRIT OF THE SECOND VATICAN COUNCIL’S DECLARATION NOSTRA AETATE.

FROM THE VATICAN, 8 MAY 2025

LEO PP. XIV

