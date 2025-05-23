35-year-old Christian tortured and killed. Activists: ‘Not an isolated case’

Shafique Khokhar

(ZENIT News – Asia News / Sialkot, 05.23.2025).- Human rights activists, civil society leaders and supporters of Christian communities have strongly condemned the brutal torture and murder of 35-year-old Christian labourer, Kashif Masih. The tragic incident occurred on 12 May in the village of Jamkay Cheema, in the Sialkot district. The case has reignited outrage over the ongoing persecution of Christians in Pakistan and the impunity often enjoyed by those in positions of power.

According to the initial police report (FIR No. 154/25), Kashif Masih was abducted, severely tortured, and killed by Areeb Babar, Ijaz Ikramullah, and five unidentified armed men, allegedly on the orders of Malik Irfan, a former police officer. The attackers beat Masih with clubs, struck him in the head and eyes, and even drove nails into his legs. Just before dying, Masih made a statement naming his assailants. The violence was reportedly provoked by a false accusation of mobile phone theft—an allegation that his family strongly denies.

Masih had been working for Malik Irfan for the past three years. His brother, Riyasat Masih, noted that a search of their home revealed no stolen items. Kashif had already been in custody since the previous evening, where he was detained and tortured. The case is currently under investigation. Irfan has been arrested, but the other accused individuals have been released on bail, raising concerns about the ongoing culture of impunity.

Minority rights advocate Joseph Janssen has strongly condemned the attack, highlighting a systemic pattern of mafia-style violence, religious persecution, and state negligence in Pakistan. “This is not an isolated incident,” he said, referencing the recent torture and death of another Christian man, 28-year-old Asif Masih. “Such brutality does not occur without systemic failings. Pakistan must uphold its international human rights obligations and ensure such acts do not go unpunished.” Janssen underscored the entrenched culture of impunity, where perpetrators within the police force and elite circles act without fear of consequences. “When law enforcement itself becomes a tool of torture, and the badge becomes a licence to kill, justice ceases to be justice—it becomes selective tyranny.”

Kashif Masih’s family now fears retaliation and is calling on the state for protection, as the main accused enjoys significant social and political influence, which could obstruct the legal process. Pakistan has made some notable legislative strides; however, the law against torture and deaths in custody has yet to be enacted, rendering it ineffective. “Laws on paper mean nothing when the justice system bends to power and silences the powerless,” said human rights defender Ashik Naz.

In a joint statement, activists reiterated: “No rank, no badge, no uniform should place anyone above the law.”

The United States Department of State has officially designated Pakistan as a “Country of Particular Concern” due to its severe violations of religious freedom and deeply entrenched patterns of abuse. These include extrajudicial killings, torture in custody, suppression of civil society and media, harassment of human rights defenders, discriminatory blasphemy laws targeting religious minorities, widespread impunity for perpetrators, and the state’s persistent inaction or complicity.

