Radio Maria England relaunches as Radio Maria United Kingdom

Helena Judd

(ZENIT News – ICN / London, 06.02.2026).- Radio Maria England has announced that it has become Radio Maria United Kingdom (Radio Maria UK), reflecting the station’s growing presence and its commitment to serving Catholics and people of faith across all four nations of the United Kingdom.

Since launching in Cambridge in November 2019, Radio Maria has grown from a single studio into a multi-location broadcaster, opening a second studio in London in 2022 and steadily expanding its DAB+ radio coverage. This major milestone marks the next chapter in that journey – a recognition that the station’s mission extends well beyond England’s borders.

As Radio Maria United Kingdom, the station will continue its core calling: broadcasting 24 hours a day with programmes that promote and express the Christian Faith, support Catholics in their spiritual lives and offer an open door to all who wish to explore the Catholic faith more deeply.

Radio Maria UK is part of a global family – 85 stations spanning Europe, the Americas, Africa and Asia-Oceania, united by a single calling. An African cardinal described the network as ‘a gift from the Virgin to the Church’. With nearly 2,000 repeaters worldwide and broadcasting in more than 65 languages, Radio Maria reaches approximately 700 million listeners across the globe, carrying the Word of God into hearts on every corner of the earth.

Its mission is particularly focused on those who suffer in body or spirit – the lonely, the elderly, the poor and prisoners – as well as couples and families seeking nourishment for their lives together.

Each national station operates with independent management whilst remaining united in shared values: a common religious inspiration and editorial vision, the centrality of volunteering, listener-funded broadcasting, no advertising and a commitment to remaining free from partisan political debate.

On Monday 1st June, Radio Maria made it official. Inti Paolucci, President of Radio Maria United Kingdom, broke the news on air – and made clear who this moment truly belongs to: «Every step of this journey has been carried by the prayers, the generosity and the faith of people who believed before they had any reason to. Today belongs to them. If I have learned one thing serving this mission, it is that God moves faster than our plans. Radio Maria United Kingdom is proof of that.»

Leading the station spiritually is Fr Toby Lees OP, who has served as priest director for almost four years. For him, the name change is about more than geography – it is a statement of intent: «I am so glad that we have now become Radio Maria United Kingdom, reflecting our desire that this station be an instrument of evangelisation for all of the UK. I hope this will lead to many more speakers and listeners across the length and breadth of the UK, joining in Mary.»

«‘Yes’ to the invitation of salvation in her Son. We live in an impoverished media landscape with a diminished version of what the human person can be – I am delighted that Radio Maria UK will preach the fulness of life in Christ to all those in the UK who thirst for more but do not yet know that the more ‘ is life in Him.»

For Operations Coordinator Rebecca Coyne, the relaunch is both a milestone and a motivation to keep going: «Radio Maria England becoming Radio Maria United Kingdom is a moment of great joy for me, as it reflects our mission to reach more people with the Good News. Growing the reach of the radio station will allow us to serve listeners across the United Kingdom more fully, by bringing Christ into more hearts. I am continually encouraged by the testimonies we receive, which show how deeply Radio Maria is touching and changing lives. It is a blessing to see this mission grow and I look forward with hope to all that lies ahead.»

Radio Maria UK remains a non-profit organisation, operated by a dedicated mix of professionals and volunteers, lay people, clergy and religious.

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