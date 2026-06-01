Egypt Grants Legal Status to 191 More Church Buildings

(ZENIT News – International Christian Concern / Cairo, 06.01.2026).- The Egyptian government released an order last week granting legal status to 191 church buildings that previously lacked official recognition.

In total, 3,804 churches and related buildings have been approved since the creation of a committee to review churches in 2016, according to media reports and watchdog group Christian Solidarity Worldwide.

Thousands of churches and associated buildings have been built in recent decades. Still, Egypt maintains a system for approving Christian places of worship that is separate from — and more difficult than — that for Sunni Muslim places of worship. Other sects of Islam, such as Ahmadi and Shia, face unique difficulties of their own and cannot obtain approval under a 2016 law regulating the construction of such buildings.

Speaking to International Christian Concern (ICC) after the most recent batch of church approvals, a human rights activist and member of the Coptic community welcomed the news, but pointed to violent extremism, the lack of representation, discriminatory educational opportunities, and social pressure as more pressing issues than whether the government approved the buildings of churches already operating.

“It’s not about the churches, it’s about our existence,” he said. “It’s not about a building, it’s about freedom.”

Despite tentative efforts at reform, Egypt remains entrenched in centuries-old patterns of discrimination against its Christian population. Even the community’s limited space in society is weaponized against it, with the el-Sisi government’s purge of political opposition underscoring the risks faced by minorities who demand their rights in a system designed to favor those in power.

The state projects a veneer of inclusion — restoring churches, celebrating Christian heritage, and advancing selective reforms — yet simultaneously strengthens mechanisms of censorship, discrimination, and surveillance. Education and media continue to embed intolerance, while Christians remain vulnerable to social hostility and slow or absent institutional protection.

While the country’s constitution nominally guarantees freedom of belief, converts from Islam often face severe social pressure, legal obstacles, and scrutiny from security forces.

Conversion to Christianity, while technically legal in Egypt, carries significant administrative hurdles that present a practical barrier to conversion. Community pressure also adds to the risk of converting to Christianity, with many converts ostracized by their families and communities.

Authorities continue to enforce Article 98(f) of the criminal code, which outlaws blasphemy. Punishment for blasphemy, or “insulting a heavenly religion,” carries sentences of up to five years in prison. The mere accusation of blasphemy can lead to indefinite pretrial detention for those charged, significantly hampering freedom of religious expression across the country.

Real progress requires more than symbolic gestures. Egypt must commit to genuine religious freedom by reforming curricula to foster mutual respect, consistently enforcing personal status reforms, prosecuting abductions and sectarian violence, and dismantling bureaucratic roadblocks to church construction and identity recognition. Only then will Egyptian Christians be able to live as equal citizens in their homeland.

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