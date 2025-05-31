Trump exonerates major Catholic university from million-dollar fine imposed by Biden

(ZENIT News / Washington, 05.31.2025).- In a climate where the intersection of education, politics, and faith often ignites controversy, the recent exoneration of Grand Canyon University (GCU) from a massive federal fine has sparked both celebration and debate. After nearly two years of legal wrangling, the U.S. Department of Education under the Trump administration has officially cleared the largest Christian university in the country of any wrongdoing related to claims of misleading doctoral students.

The original $37.7 million penalty, imposed during the Biden administration in 2023, accused GCU of deceptive practices regarding the costs and requirements of its doctoral programs. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona at the time positioned the move as part of a crackdown on predatory institutions, pledging to send a clear message against exploitation in higher education. GCU’s leadership, however, saw it differently. University President Brian Mueller denounced the accusations as baseless and politically charged, insisting that the institution had acted with integrity, transparency, and in alignment with its Christian values.

The timing of the sanctions raised eyebrows among religious liberty advocates. Not only was GCU targeted, but Liberty University—another leading Christian institution—was hit with a nearly identical fine around the same time. This coincidence fueled allegations of ideological bias, with critics questioning whether the government’s actions were driven less by regulatory rigor than by hostility toward faith-based education.

Mueller himself drew attention to the pattern, publicly asking why both of the nation’s largest Christian universities were being targeted simultaneously. To many in the religious education sector, it didn’t seem like a coincidence.

The recent decision to overturn the penalty marks a sharp departure from that approach. In a mid-May 2025 announcement, the Department of Education under the Trump administration stated unequivocally that GCU would not be penalized. No violations were found, no fines would be imposed, and neither the university nor any of its officials or employees would be held liable.

The department’s spokesperson, Ellen Keast, framed the decision as a return to principled governance. «Unlike the previous administration, we will not target institutions based on their religious identity,» she said. «Accountability remains essential, but enforcement must be rooted in facts—not in ideological agendas.»

That sentiment has resonated deeply among Christian education leaders. David Closson, head of the Center for Biblical Worldview at the Family Research Council, hailed the decision as a vindication not just for GCU but for the broader community of Christian higher education. «Today’s news is encouraging for those who care about integrity and fairness in academia,» Closson said. «GCU has consistently maintained that it did not mislead its students, and this outcome confirms that.»

Closson also praised GCU’s leadership for navigating the ordeal with restraint and humility, pointing to what he described as a “Spirit-filled” response in the face of a storm. He emphasized the university’s crucial role in shaping students’ intellectual and spiritual development and called the legal victory a sign of hope for other faith-based institutions under scrutiny.

While the case’s resolution may mark the end of this specific legal challenge, it has reignited ongoing national conversations about how regulatory bodies treat religious institutions. The GCU episode has become a flashpoint in the wider culture war over whether faith-based universities are afforded the same protections and presumption of good faith as their secular peers.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.