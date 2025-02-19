After Pope’s letter, U.S. bishops sue Donald Trump administration in court

(ZENIT News / Washington, 02.19.2025).- A legal battle has erupted between the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) and the Trump administration over the sudden suspension of federal funding for refugee assistance. In a lawsuit filed on February 18 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the USCCB argues that the funding freeze is not only unlawful but also detrimental to newly arrived refugees who rely on these critical services.

At the heart of the dispute is the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP), which has facilitated the legal resettlement of refugees in the country since its establishment by Congress in 1980. The USCCB, through its Migration and Refugee Services (MRS), has played a pivotal role in this effort, helping nearly one million refugees find safety and stability in the United States.

The lawsuit comes in response to an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on January 20, which placed the USRAP under review to determine whether refugee resettlement aligns with “national interest.” Shortly after, on January 24, the U.S. State Department issued suspension notices to national resettlement agencies, including the USCCB, effectively halting financial support for refugee assistance programs.

Impact on Refugee Assistance Programs

The funding freeze has disrupted essential services provided under the Reception and Placement (R&P) program, a long-standing initiative designed to help refugees transition into American society. For decades, this program has ensured that newly arrived refugees receive support for housing, employment placement, and other basic needs during their first 90 days in the country.

Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, president of the USCCB, expressed deep concern over the decision, stating that the sudden withdrawal of funding has left the conference unable to fulfill its commitment to refugees assigned to its care by the government. USCCB spokesperson Chieko Noguchi echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that the lawsuit challenges the abrupt funding suspension, which threatens to dismantle a system that has been in place for decades.

Noguchi underscored the importance of refugee resettlement efforts, pointing out that those affected by the freeze are individuals who have undergone extensive U.S. government screening and fled persecution in their home countries. She urged the administration to reinstate funding, emphasizing that supporting refugees reflects America’s core values of compassion, justice, and hospitality.

A Leading Force in Refugee Resettlement

The USCCB is not only a key player in the U.S. refugee resettlement network—it is the largest resettlement agency in the world. Through partnerships with local affiliates, it helps resettle approximately 18% of all refugees admitted to the U.S. each year.

Under U.S. immigration law, refugees are defined as individuals who have been forced to flee their home countries due to a well-founded fear of persecution based on factors such as race, religion, nationality, membership in a social group, or political opinion. For these individuals, resettlement programs provide a vital lifeline, offering the chance to rebuild their lives in safety.

With legal action now underway, the case raises broader questions about the future of refugee resettlement in the United States. The outcome could have far-reaching implications for both faith-based organizations and the thousands of vulnerable individuals seeking refuge on American soil.

