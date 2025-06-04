African springtime of faith: more than 1 million Catholics on Martyrs’ Day (and a foiled bombing)

(ZENIT News / Namugongo, 06.04.2025).- Over one million pilgrims converged on Uganda’s Namugongo Martyrs Shrine on June 3 to honor the memory of the country’s Christian martyrs, a tradition that continues to unite believers from across East Africa and beyond. This year’s commemoration, however, unfolded under the shadow of a foiled terrorist plot, which authorities believe could have turned the day into a national tragedy.

Each year, the Martyrs Day celebration marks the brutal execution of 45 young Christian converts—22 Catholics and 23 Anglicans—under the reign of Kabaka Mwanga II of Buganda in the late 19th century. Their unwavering commitment to their new faith, even in the face of death, has made them icons of courage and conviction across the African continent. Canonized by Pope Paul VI in 1964, these saints continue to draw vast crowds to Namugongo, where their blood was shed.

This year’s pilgrimage bore the theme: “Lord, let me see again, I, your pilgrim of hope,” reflecting a spiritual longing in the context of the ongoing Jubilee Year. The eastern Diocese of Lugazi led the liturgy and coordination, infusing the solemn occasion with cultural vibrancy and logistical excellence. The massive influx of pilgrims—from all 19 Ugandan dioceses and neighboring countries like Kenya, Rwanda, the DRC, Tanzania, and South Sudan—was marked by fervent prayer, spiritual renewal, and acts of charity.

Pilgrims, some walking hundreds of kilometers for days or even weeks, recounted their journeys not just as physical feats but as spiritual transformations. Hospitality along the road came in the form of food, shelter, and encouragement from strangers. For many, the pilgrimage is a deep plea for healing, guidance, or thanksgiving—an experience of shared faith in a region shaped by complex histories.

What began as a jubilant and prayerful day nearly took a horrifying turn. Just hours before the main Mass at Namugongo, security services intercepted two armed individuals near Munyonyo Basilica, about 29 kilometers from the main shrine. The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) described the operation as a rapid and successful counterterrorism response. According to military reports, the suspects were carrying explosive vests and attempting to infiltrate the crowd near the basilica, a site where many pilgrims also gather during the Martyrs Day period.

Security forces opened fire, triggering an explosion that killed both suspects. The blast scattered debris and destroyed a motorcycle believed to be part of the operation. Forensic units quickly arrived to sweep the area, confirming the absence of additional explosives. The zone was sealed off, and investigations are ongoing to identify the attackers and determine whether they acted independently or on behalf of a larger extremist network.

Ugandan authorities have urged citizens to remain calm and vigilant. Inspector General of Police Abbas Byakagaba called on the public to report any suspicious persons or items, reaffirming the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety of future religious gatherings.

Despite the terror threat, the spirit of the pilgrimage remained unshaken. Ecumenism was on full display, with Catholic and Anglican services happening side by side. Both shrines at Namugongo—Catholic and Anglican—are positioned close to one another, a silent testimony to the unity sealed in martyrdom. Christian leaders from multiple denominations joined the faithful.

Peter Okumu, a catechist from northern Uganda, perhaps put it best: “Our forms of worship may differ, but the blood of the martyrs makes us one.”

