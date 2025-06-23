American Catholicism in 2025: half of Americans say they have some kind of connection to the church

(ZENIT News / Rome, 06.23.2025).- In a nation often viewed through the lens of Protestant heritage, Catholicism runs quietly but deeply through the American story. Today, almost half of U.S. adults claim some kind of tie to the Catholic Church—not necessarily religious, but familial, cultural, or historical. A new Pew Research Center survey reveals a nuanced portrait of Catholic identity in 2025: a complex spectrum ranging from weekly Mass-goers to those who rarely, if ever, set foot in a church, yet still describe themselves as Catholic «in some way.»

Conducted in February 2025, just before the hospitalization and later death of Pope Francis, the survey included nearly 10,000 adults and aimed to explore the contours of Catholic life in the United States. It found that 20% of Americans identify as Catholic by religion. But an additional 27% have looser, more personal affiliations with Catholicism—either through upbringing, family ties, or a lingering cultural identity.

The data reflects a Church in transformation, shaped not just by sacramental practice but by memory, heritage, and personal reinvention.

Who Counts as Catholic? Four Faces of Affiliation

The Pew survey offers four main categories of Catholic connection:

20% are self-identified Catholics.

9% are «cultural Catholics» who no longer identify religiously with the Church but still consider themselves Catholic in a broader sense.

9% are former Catholics, raised in the Church but no longer affiliated in any way.

Another 9% are linked through family ties or occasional Mass attendance.

In total, 47% of American adults have some form of Catholic connection. But what that means—spiritually, emotionally, even sociologically—is far from uniform.

Practicing vs. Belonging

Among religious Catholics, engagement levels vary widely. Just 13% fulfill three core practices—daily prayer, weekly Mass, and annual confession. Yet 74% fall somewhere in between: praying occasionally, showing up to church sporadically, and confessing only rarely, if at all.

On the flip side, 13% of self-identified Catholics say they almost never pray, attend Mass, or go to confession. For them, the label “Catholic” is more about identity than participation.

Jesus at the Center, but Not Always the Same Way

When asked what defines Catholicism, 69% of Catholics pointed to “having a personal relationship with Jesus Christ” as essential. That figure rises to 91% among weekly Mass-goers. Devotion to Mary (50%), helping the poor (47%), and receiving the Eucharist (46%) also ranked high.

Still, these values diverge dramatically between more and less observant Catholics. Weekly attendees are far more likely to see Church teachings, saints, and sacraments as central to their faith. Meanwhile, more occasional participants often emphasize ethical living, spirituality, or personal heritage over doctrine.

The Converts: Small in Number, Big in Commitment

Only 1.5% of U.S. adults today are converts to Catholicism, but they punch above their weight in devotion. Pew’s data shows converts are more likely than cradle Catholics to attend weekly Mass (38% vs. 28%) and to receive Communion every time they go (58% vs. 34%).

Why convert? For nearly half, the answer is marriage. A Catholic spouse or Church wedding drew them in. Others cited theological conviction or admiration for Catholic tradition.

Latino Catholics: Deep Devotion, Changing Numbers

Hispanic Catholics continue to be a vital pillar of American Catholicism. Though their share has declined, they still represent 40% of all U.S. Catholics. Hispanic Catholics also report higher rates of religious devotion, with more frequent use of religious articles, participation in Marian devotions, and practices like lighting candles or praying the rosary.

Yet even among Latinos, patterns are shifting. An additional 15% identify as “cultural Catholics,” and 18% are former Catholics. The generational transmission of Catholic identity is becoming less automatic.

Cultural Catholics: Still Connected, But How?

Among the 9% of Americans who call themselves “cultural Catholics,” religious activity is minimal. Most rarely or never attend Mass, confess, or pray the rosary. But many still claim a sense of belonging.

Asked why, they often cite being raised Catholic, having Catholic family members, or feeling connected to Catholic values and traditions. A small number still celebrate feast days or participate in Catholic rituals, but for most, their Catholicism is a matter of memory and inheritance rather than belief or practice.

Departure and Disillusionment

Perhaps most telling are the voices of those who’ve walked away. Pew asked former Catholics to explain, in their own words, why they left. The answers were varied: 18% cited doctrinal disagreements, 10% said they never felt committed, 9% no longer believe in God or religion, and 8% left due to the Church’s abuse scandals.

In total, 43% of those raised Catholic no longer identify with the Church, even culturally.

Other Insights: Sacraments, Scandals, and Sacred Rituals

Additional findings from the Pew survey paint a picture of mixed loyalty and lingering unease:

82% of weekly Mass-goers say they receive Communion regularly.

58% of all Catholics say receiving anointing of the sick would be extremely or very important if gravely ill.

Just 2% attend Latin Mass weekly, though 13% have attended at least once in the past five years.

62% believe abuse scandals represent an ongoing problem, not just a dark chapter of the past.

Yet despite these tensions, most Catholics express trust in their pastors. Among weekly Mass-goers, 95% view their parish priests favorably.

Conclusion

In 2025, American Catholicism is less monolithic than ever before. It is a faith held tightly by some, loosely by others, and remembered fondly by many more. It is cultural as much as doctrinal, familial as much as theological.

Whether drawn by devotion, heritage, or habit, nearly half of Americans still live within its orbit—making Catholicism not just a religion, but one of the deepest, most complex identities in the nation’s spiritual tapestry.

