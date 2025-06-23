Mission
Here you can watch the first documentary (complete and free) on Pope Leo XIV produced by the Vatican

A documentary that retraces the steps of Robert Francis Prevost’s mission in Peru and helps to understand the current Pope.

(ZENIT News / Rome, 06.23.2025).- Just over a month after the beginning of Pope Leo XIV’s pontificate, on June 20, 2025, the Dicastery for Communication of the Holy See released “Leo of Peru,” a documentary that retraces the mission of Robert Francis Prevost in Peru and offers insight into the current Pope.

The film follows a path through Chulucanas, Trujillo, Lima, Callao, and Chiclayo, where the voices of various witnesses describe the figure, pastoral work, and social outreach of the future Pope.

The documentary is a production of the Editorial Directorate of the Dicastery for Communication.

It is available below in Spanish, Italian, and English:

