Parliamentarians from around the world gather in Rome to discuss interfaith dialogue

(ZENIT News / Rome, 06.23.2025).- Parliamentarians and religious leaders from around the world have issued a powerful call for peace, hope and solidarity at the conclusion of the Second Parliamentary Conference on Interfaith Dialogue: Strengthening trust and embracing hope for our common future.

The event, jointly organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Parliament of Italy with support from Religions for Peace, was held in Rome from 19 to 20 June 2025, marking the Jubilee Year declared by the late Pope Francis. Delegates had a private audience with the Pope on June 21.

The Conference brought together hundreds of MPs, including Speakers, as well as religious leaders, UN officials, civil society representatives, and international experts from close to 100 countries, responding to the motto of the Jubilee Year to be “pilgrims of hope” amid a climate of growing conflict, polarization and the weaponization of religion.

Amid escalating wars and global unrest, Rome was the epicentre of parliamentary diplomacy and interfaith dialogue this week with the IPU and the Italian Parliament creating a unique space to unite parliamentary and religious leaders from around the world to find new and badly needed avenues for peace.

In their final declaration, the Rome Communiqué, the parliamentarians and religious leaders unequivocally condemn the misuse of religion or belief to incite hatred or violence.

The Communiqué emphasizes that interfaith dialogue — grounded in human dignity, inclusivity and respect for the rule of law — can prevent division, foster healing and build trust between communities.

It highlights the shared roles and joint responsibility of parliamentarians and religious leaders in advancing justice, dignity and human development, working together for peaceful coexistence.

Parliamentarians and religious leaders are urged to uphold democratic values, protect vulnerable groups, and promote ethical leadership through inclusion, compassion, accountability and solidarity.

The Communiqué stresses the importance of peace education, digital and human rights literacy, and empowering women and youth as well as people in situations of vulnerability.

The Rome Conference included sessions on upholding the rights of religious minorities, countering polarization, promoting the inclusion of women in public life and ensuring freedom of religion or belief.

Alongside many Speakers and Deputy Speakers of Parliament, notable delegates included Cardinal George Koovakad, President of the Dicastery of Interreligious Dialogue in the Vatican, Rabbi David Saperstein, former US Ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom, Imam Yahya Pallavicini, Chairman of the European Muslim Leaders’ Majlis, Mr. Miguel Ángel Moratinos, High Representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations, Dr. Nazila Ghanea, UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief, and many others.

The Conference builds on the momentum of the inaugural Parliamentary Conference on Interfaith Dialogue, held in Marrakesh, Morocco, in June 2023, which resulted in the Marrakesh Communiqué.

In the lead up to the Rome Conference, the IPU released the second part of its Parliamentary Report on Religion and Belief, Engagement with religion and belief by parliamentarians, which underscores the vital role of MPs in fostering peaceful, just and inclusive societies.

The IPU also released the latest episode in its podcast series IPU on air, on the power of interfaith dialogue.

