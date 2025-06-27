Mission
Hot Topics
Dispute Over Torreciudad Remains Unresolved: Opus Dei denies that an agreement has been reached
U.S. Federal Government joins legal battle against Washington state Democratic law that undermines sacrament of confession
Vatican publishes the note ‘Jubilee 2025: remission of the ecological debt’
ProLife Europe Honored at 19th Mystery of Life Awards in Seoul Global
This is the letter that Pope Leo sent to all priests on Sacred Heart day
The words of Pope Leo XIV that every drug addict, ex-drug addict and those who treat them should read
Pope Leo XIV publicly notes deterioration of international and humanitarian law
Pope Leo XIV indicates to bishops 4 theological cores and 4 indispensable virtues for a pastor
USA: Bishop Thomas Responds to Supreme Court’s Planned Parenthood and Medicaid Decision
U.S. Bishops Urge Senate to Act with Courage and Creativity to Protect the Poor and Vulnerable
Pro Life, Young People

ProLife Europe Honored at 19th Mystery of Life Awards in Seoul Global

Recognition for European Youth Movement Promoting the Dignity of Life

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
junio 27, 2025 18:35Pro Life, Young People
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Seoul, 06.27.2025).-  The Committee for Life of the Catholic  Archdiocese of Seoul held the 19th Mystery of Life Awards Ceremony on June 17,  2025, at the Royal Hotel Seoul, honoring individuals and organizations from around the  world for their outstanding commitment to the protection and promotion of human life.

Among this year’s laureates was ProLife Europe, a youth-led, university-based pro-life  movement active across over ten European countries, which received the  Achievement Award for Activities. Founded in 2019, ProLife Europe is the only  continental pro-life student network of its kind. The organization was recognized for its  powerful educational outreach, grassroots activism, and unwavering dedication to  affirming the dignity of every human being—from conception to natural death.

Other 2025 Laureates Included:

  • Professor Jun R. Huh (Harvard Medical School)

Achievement Award – Life Sciences

Honored for identifying the link between maternal immune activity and autism,  paving the way for future therapies.

  • Professor Jina Jang (Pohang University of Science and Technology)  Encouragement Award – Life Sciences

Recognized for world-leading work in regenerative medicine using 3D bioprinting  and adult stem cells.

  • Seo Hyo-in (Poet, CEO of Anon Books)

Encouragement Award – Humanities and Social Sciences

Celebrated for his literary contributions and public advocacy promoting the  value of life, particularly in the context of disability and parenthood.

Founded in 2005 in response to ethical concerns over embryonic stem cell research,  the Mystery of Life Awards promote a culture of life grounded in Catholic bioethics.  The annual awards recognize achievements across three categories: Life Sciences,  Humanities and Social Sciences, and Life-Affirming Activities.

The nomination period for the 2026 Mystery of Life Awards will open from September  1 to October 31, 2024. Nominations are welcomed from individuals and institutions  worldwide.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.

 

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
junio 27, 2025 18:35Pro Life, Young People
Share this Entry

ZENIT Staff

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now