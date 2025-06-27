ProLife Europe Honored at 19th Mystery of Life Awards in Seoul Global

(ZENIT News / Seoul, 06.27.2025).- The Committee for Life of the Catholic Archdiocese of Seoul held the 19th Mystery of Life Awards Ceremony on June 17, 2025, at the Royal Hotel Seoul, honoring individuals and organizations from around the world for their outstanding commitment to the protection and promotion of human life.

Among this year’s laureates was ProLife Europe, a youth-led, university-based pro-life movement active across over ten European countries, which received the Achievement Award for Activities. Founded in 2019, ProLife Europe is the only continental pro-life student network of its kind. The organization was recognized for its powerful educational outreach, grassroots activism, and unwavering dedication to affirming the dignity of every human being—from conception to natural death.

Other 2025 Laureates Included:

Professor Jun R. Huh (Harvard Medical School)

Achievement Award – Life Sciences

Honored for identifying the link between maternal immune activity and autism, paving the way for future therapies.

Professor Jina Jang (Pohang University of Science and Technology) Encouragement Award – Life Sciences

Recognized for world-leading work in regenerative medicine using 3D bioprinting and adult stem cells.

Seo Hyo-in (Poet, CEO of Anon Books)

Encouragement Award – Humanities and Social Sciences

Celebrated for his literary contributions and public advocacy promoting the value of life, particularly in the context of disability and parenthood.

Founded in 2005 in response to ethical concerns over embryonic stem cell research, the Mystery of Life Awards promote a culture of life grounded in Catholic bioethics. The annual awards recognize achievements across three categories: Life Sciences, Humanities and Social Sciences, and Life-Affirming Activities.

The nomination period for the 2026 Mystery of Life Awards will open from September 1 to October 31, 2024. Nominations are welcomed from individuals and institutions worldwide.

