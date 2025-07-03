Spanish diocese in litigation against Opus Dei makes public its proposal to the Pope for Torreciudad; Opus Dei speaks out

(ZENIT News / Rome, 07.03.2025).- On July 1, the Diocese of Barbastro-Monzón announced a formal request to the Holy See for Torreciudad, currently designated a semi-public oratory, to be canonically erected as an international sanctuary—under the direct authority of the Vatican, independent from the local diocese, and administered by the Prelature of Opus Dei.

The move is framed not as a confrontation, but as an offer. In language marked by ecclesial diplomacy, the diocese described its proposal as «a gift, not a demand»—an effort to promote unity and spiritual fruitfulness in a territory long defined by the blood of martyrs and the legacy of saints. Yet beneath the carefully chosen words lies a complex web of pastoral, historical, legal, and canonical tensions.

A Sanctuary with Two Faces

At the heart of the proposal is a restructuring of Torreciudad’s status and governance. Since the 1970s, when Opus Dei completed construction of the modern shrine adjacent to the original hermitage, the site has drawn increasing numbers of pilgrims. Under the spiritual direction of the Prelature, Torreciudad has flourished as a center of Marian devotion and family spirituality, particularly within the context of the «Marian Route» and the «Route of St. Josemaría,» both actively promoted by Opus Dei.

However, the legal and ecclesial structure of the site has remained ambiguous. While the Prelature has long appointed rectors to the sanctuary, the bishop of Barbastro-Monzón, in a surprise move in 2023, named a diocesan priest to the role, arguing the need for canonical regularization. The resulting duality—diocesan authority over the hermitage and image of the Virgin, and Opus Dei’s stewardship over the new complex—has raised fundamental questions about who governs sacred space, and on what grounds.

The current proposal suggests an elegant but radical solution: divide the sanctuary into two spheres. The new Torreciudad would become an international shrine, outside the jurisdiction of the diocese, with Rome acting as its sole ecclesiastical authority. Opus Dei would retain the right to name its rector. Financially, the site would operate independently, with the Vatican auditing and approving its accounts—a model that aligns more with major international shrines than with local Spanish parish structures.

In return, the diocese seeks the return of two emblematic items: the original 11th-century image of Our Lady of the Angels, now housed in the modern shrine, and the baptismal font used to baptize St. Josemaría Escrivá—currently installed in Opus Dei’s central church in Rome. The diocese insists that these objects, deeply woven into the spiritual and historical memory of Barbastro, must return to their rightful place.

A Legal Tangle Beneath the Surface

The dispute is not merely ecclesiastical. In 1962, an agreement was signed between the diocese and a civil entity tied to Opus Dei—Desarrollo Social y Cultural S.A.—that granted perpetual use of the hermitage and image. This agreement, never formally abrogated, has become a legal hinge point: the current bishop questions its ongoing validity, while Opus Dei defends it as foundational. Legal experts consulted by Spanish media note that, from a civil perspective, nullifying such an agreement would be exceedingly difficult.

The request to repatriate the baptismal font, likewise, touches on a highly symbolic and personal history. San Josemaría, founder of Opus Dei and native of Barbastro, was baptized in that font. It was restored after damage in the Spanish Civil War and later transferred to Rome. The diocese argues that restoring it to the cathedral would allow local faithful to celebrate baptisms in continuity with their heritage—particularly as beatification causes for numerous diocesan martyrs proceed in Rome.

Opus Dei Awaits Rome’s Word

In its response, the Prelature of Opus Dei struck a cautious and deferential tone. Acknowledging the proposal and the ongoing review process, it recalled that Pope Francis appointed Msgr. Alejandro Arellano, dean of the Roman Rota, as pontifical commissioner in October 2024 to mediate the matter. Since then, the Prelature has been in full cooperation, awaiting Rome’s decision.

Yet the timing of the proposal is conspicuous. July 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the inauguration of the new Torreciudad shrine, and celebrations—including a Mass with the Prelate of Opus Dei, Mons. Fernando Ocáriz—have now been placed on hold. What was meant to be a jubilee of spiritual renewal has become instead a moment of discernment and tension.

A Tale of Two Visions

At its core, the Torreciudad question is about more than jurisdiction or property. It’s about two visions. For the Diocese of Barbastro-Monzón, it is a chance to reclaim and honor its spiritual heritage: a land of martyrs, a cathedral font, a Marian image carried through war and persecution. For Opus Dei, it is about sustaining a living devotion that has grown far beyond its local roots into an international beacon for families, youth, and vocations.

The diocese insists it is not seeking confrontation, but communion. “A diocese that does not divide, but unites,” the statement reads. A Church that proposes, not imposes. Yet to achieve that harmony, Rome will now have to weigh history, legality, pastoral fruitfulness, and ecclesial structure.

The Marian Route envisioned by both the diocese and Opus Dei may one day serve as a pilgrimage of reconciliation as well as devotion. But until then, the path to unity winds through the quiet stones of an ancient hermitage—and the halls of the Vatican.

