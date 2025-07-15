Mission
Photo: Observatory on Tolerance and Discrimination against Christians.

Hate crimes against Christians increase by 22% in Germany

In addition to the 337 anti-Christian hate crimes, the German government report classifies 111 politically motivated attacks on churches in 2024, which is an increase of 20.65 per cent compared to 2023.

(ZENIT News / Berlin, 07.15.2025).- The German Ministry of the Interior and the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) recorded 337 politically motivated anti-Christian hate crimes for 2024, an increase of 21.66% from 277 crimes in 2023. This represents a continuation of the negative trend observed in the previous year, during which anti-Christian hate crimes increased by 100%.

According to the federal government, a total of one homicide, 14 assaults, and 52 cases of property damage were reported up to 10 December 2024.

In addition to the 337 anti-Christian hate crimes, the German government report classifies 111 politically motivated attacks on churches in 2024, which is an increase of 20.65 per cent compared to 2023.

While these figures are already of concern, it should be noted that they only reveal a part of the problem, as the German government report only records politically motivated crimes.

As OIDAC has previously highlighted, this methodology results in the under-recording of anti-Christian hate crimes committed for reasons other than political motives. For instance, in 2023, an altar Bible was burned in Saxony, a church was pelted with eggs, and several churches were daubed with satanic symbols. However, none of these cases were included in the nationwide statistics.

With information from the Observatory on Tolerance and Discrimination against Christians.

