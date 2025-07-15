Mission
Hot Topics
What Does It Mean in the Church to Call Someone «Brother or Sister»? Pope Leo XIV Explains It to the Italian Military Police
PHOTO GALLERY: Pope Leo XIV breaks vacation and makes surprise visit to Poor Clare monastery
Vatican Embassy in Kyiv Damaged Amid Escalating Russian Strikes
3 seminarians kidnapped and guard killed in assault on minor seminary in Nigeria
“There is no future for you here”: the harassment of Jewish settlers against Christians in the Holy Land (and the response of Christian leaders)
Attacks by Jewish settlers against our peaceful community must stop in Taybeh: note from Christian leaders in Holy Land
Google cancels major Catholic blog: closure of traditionalist website sparks widespread debate on digital censorship
Hate crimes against Christians increase by 22% in Germany
South Korea: Suwon priests study artificial intelligence for parish life
The Surprising and Beautiful Story of the Pectoral Cross of Pope Leo XIV with Relics of Several Saints
Pope Leo XIV

The Holy Father arrived discreetly at the Monastery of the Immaculate Conception Photo: Vatican Media

PHOTO GALLERY: Pope Leo XIV breaks vacation and makes surprise visit to Poor Clare monastery

The Pope greeted each sister personally. His words were few but heartfelt: «It is good for the Church to know your life,» he told them, affirming the hidden witness of those who pray behind cloistered walls. Their quiet lives, he suggested, are not forgotten by the Church, but cherished.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
julio 15, 2025 18:04Pope Leo XIV
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Albano, 07.15.2025).- Pope Leo XIV spent part of his Tuesday, July 15, in the peaceful cloister of the Poor Clares of Albano, just south of Rome. The visit, simple in form yet rich in meaning, followed his early morning Mass at the Carabinieri Chapel in Castel Gandolfo.

The Holy Father arrived discreetly at the Monastery of the Immaculate Conception, where the community of contemplative nuns welcomed him in silence and reverence. He entered the chapel and knelt in shared prayer alongside the sisters.

Later, in the chapter room, the Pope greeted each sister personally. His words were few but heartfelt: «It is good for the Church to know your life,» he told them, affirming the hidden witness of those who pray behind cloistered walls. Their quiet lives, he suggested, are not forgotten by the Church, but cherished.

Before departing, Pope Leo presented the community with a chalice and paten for their celebrations of the Eucharist—gifts that blend his appreciation for the contemplative vocation with his own devotion to the liturgy. The nuns, in turn, offered him an icon of the Holy Face of Jesus, a sign of their prayers for the burdens he carries.

It was not a major event in the eyes of the world. But in the hidden rhythm of the Church, moments like these echo far: a shepherd stepping into the silence to pray with those who sustain the Church by their unseen fidelity.

Puede ser una imagen de 3 personas

Puede ser una imagen de 2 personasPuede ser una imagen de 11 personas

Puede ser una imagen de 3 personas

Puede ser una imagen de 4 personas y texto

Puede ser una imagen de 2 personas

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
julio 15, 2025 18:04Pope Leo XIV
Share this Entry

ZENIT Staff

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now