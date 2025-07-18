Mission
Holy Land, Justice and Peace, Pope Leo XIV
Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Photo: Aid to the Church in Need

Pope Leo XIV Calls Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem After Invasion of Catholic Parish in Gaza

The Pope expressed his support and solidarity with the entire community gathered around the parish and all those suffering from violence, and reiterated his intention to do everything possible to stop the senseless massacre of innocent people.

julio 18, 2025 12:34Holy Land, Justice and Peace, Pope Leo XIV
(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 18.07.2025) – On the morning of Friday, July 18, Pope Leo XIV telephoned the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbettisa Pizzaballa, to inquire about the situation in Gaza, where His Beatitude was visiting, and about the condition of Father Gabriel Romanelli and the others injured in the unjustifiable attack on the parish of the Holy Family, which occurred on Thursday, July 17.

The Holy Father expressed his support and solidarity with the entire community gathered around the parish and all those suffering from violence, and reiterated his intention to do everything possible to stop the senseless massacre of innocent people.Together with the Patriarch, the Pope expressed his condolences to all the innocent victims, to those of Thursday’s attack, and to all those who are experiencing this moment of pain in the Holy Land and throughout the Middle East.

Later, during the same morning of Friday, July 18, the Holy Father also called the Provincial of the Institute of the Incarnate Word, Father Carlos Ferrero, of the Congregation to which Father Romanelli belongs, expressing his closeness to the faithful and men religious of the Community who accompanied him. To all of them, Pope Leo assured his prayers and his constant commitment to peace, the only path that preserves humanity in all its forms.

julio 18, 2025 12:34Holy Land, Justice and Peace, Pope Leo XIV
