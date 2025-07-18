Israeli Prime Minister Calls Pope After Military Attack on Catholic Parish in Gaza

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 18.07.2025) – On the morning of Friday, July 18, the Holy Father Leo XIV received a phone call from Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, at his residence in Castel Gandolfo, following the Israeli military attack on Thursday, July 17, against the Holy Family church in Gaza, which left three people dead and several others seriously injured.

During the phone call, the Holy Father reiterated his appeal for renewed impetus to negotiations, a ceasefire, and an end to the war. He expressed his concern for the dramatic humanitarian situation of the people of Gaza, whose terrible price is being paid especially by children, the elderly, and the sick.

Finally, the Holy Father reiterated the urgency of protecting places of worship and, above all, the faithful and all the people of Palestine and Israel.

In a social media post, the Prime Minister wrote: «Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke today with His Holiness Pope Leo. The Prime Minister expressed Israel’s sorrow for the tragic incident in which loose ammunition accidentally hit the Holy Family church in Gaza. Prime Minister Netanyahu sent Israel’s deepest condolences to the families of those injured in the incident. The Prime Minister also informed His Holiness about Israel’s efforts to secure hostage release agreements and a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, efforts that have so far gone unanswered by Hamas.»

That same morning, Israel allowed the top Catholic leader in the region, Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa, to enter Gaza. He was allowed entry with humanitarian aid, including food and medicine, and even allowed to remove people in need of medical assistance (according to a report from the Latin Patriarchate itself).