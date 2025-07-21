Mission
After call from Israeli prime minister, Pope speaks by phone with Palestinian president

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 07.21.2025).- On the morning of Monday, July 21, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV received a phone call from Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine, regarding the recent developments in the Gaza Strip conflict and the violence in the West Bank.

During the call, the Holy Father reiterated his appeal for full respect of international humanitarian law, emphasizing the obligation to protect the civilian population and sacred sites, as well as the prohibition of the indiscriminate use of force and the forced displacement of people. In light of the dramatic humanitarian situation, the urgency of providing assistance to those most affected by the conflict and ensuring adequate access to humanitarian aid was strongly underscored.

Finally, the Holy Father recalled the significant occasion of the tenth anniversary of the Comprehensive Agreement between the Holy See and the State of Palestine, signed on June 26, 2015, and which entered into force on January 2, 2016.

