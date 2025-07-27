One Million Young People Are Expected in Rome for the Youth Jubilee: Here’s the Detailed Program

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 07/27/2025) – From Monday, July 28, to August 3, 2025, the Youth Jubilee will be celebrated, the most anticipated and attended Jubilee event of the Holy Year 2025, with the arrival in Rome of hundreds of thousands of young people from 246 countries. Specifically, approximately one million pilgrims are expected to attend the Prayer Vigil with Pope Leo XIV at Tor Vergata, Rome, on Saturday, August 2. This number will increase with the Holy Mass on Sunday, August 3, at 9:00 a.m., presided over by the Holy Father at Tor Vergata, Rome.

Monday, July 28

Monday, July 28th, will be dedicated to the arrival of young pilgrims and their accommodation in the reception facilities designated in Rome and Lazio by the Dicastery for Evangelization, in collaboration with the Office of the Extraordinary Commissioner of the Government, the National Department of Civil Protection, the Prefecture and Police Headquarters, the Vicariate of Rome, and the Diocese of Lazio. Approximately 370 parishes, 400 schools, and 40 extracurricular spaces, including Civil Protection Centers, municipal sports centers, and gymnasiums, have been set up to welcome the young pilgrims.

Fiera Roma [Rome Fair] will host 25,000 young people and offer its facilities to ensure a safe and comfortable stay. Thanks to the operational support of the National Department of Civil Protection, the facilities will become a true «city within a city,» with medical facilities and services available 24 hours a day. This organizational structure demonstrates the collective commitment to offering young pilgrims not only a place to sleep, but also a true community experience, lived in complete safety.

Tuesday, July 29

On Tuesday, July 29, starting at 9:00 a.m., the «Dialogues with the City» will begin with artistic and cultural events throughout the city.

At 7:00 p.m., the Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, Monsignor Rino Fisichella, will preside over the Welcome Mass in St. Peter’s Square, to which all the Jubilee participants are invited.

Wednesday, July 30 and Thursday, July 31

On Wednesday, July 30th and Thursday, July 31st, other artistic, cultural, and spiritual events will enrich the «Dialogues with the City,» from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. In total, more than 70 events have been scheduled for the «Dialogues» program during the week of the Jubilee of Youth, organized by more than 30 organizations, institutions, and associations. On Friday, August 1st, coinciding with the “Dialogues with the City,” a Penitential Day will be held at the Circus Maximus starting at 10:30 a.m., in preparation for the Vigil with the Holy Father. More than a thousand priests have offered their services for the Sacrament of Reconciliation, in ten different languages.

Saturday, August 2

On Saturday, August 2nd, the doors of the large space at Tor Vergata will open at 9:00 a.m. From 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the stage will host moments of entertainment with music and testimonies by Rudy Zerbi, Lorena Bianchetti and Paola Arriaza Avilés, Luigi Santarelli and Wallace Freitas, Victor Hernández and Fabiola Inzunza. Guests taking the stage will include the world-renowned Italian trio II Volo, Sergio Bernal, Matt Maher, Christian bands The Sun and Reale, Thiago Brado, Missionario Shalom, and Hakuna Group Music. The Diocesan Choir of Rome, directed by Monsignor Marco Frisina, with approximately 450 members, including the choir and orchestra, will animate the arrival of the Holy Father and the Vigil.

The Prayer Vigil with the Holy Father will begin at 8:30 p.m., during which three young people will ask Pope Leo XIV questions on the themes of friendship, courage, and spirituality. At the end of the Vigil, the young people present will prepare for the night, with tents and sleeping bags.

Sunday, August 3

At 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 3, Pope Leo will celebrate Mass, also at Tor Vergata. Translation services will be available by downloading the Vatican Vox and Vatican Radio apps.