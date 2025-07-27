These are the top 5 states for religious freedom in the United States (and these are the 5 worst rated)

(ZENIT News / Washington, 07.27.2025).- In a nation where the First Amendment enshrines the free exercise of religion, the reality of how that principle plays out in state law varies dramatically from coast to coast. A new report from the First Liberty Institute, released July 21, places Florida at the forefront of this vital debate, earning the highest score in the organization’s fourth annual “Religious Liberty in the States” index.

The study, developed by the Center for Religion, Culture & Democracy (CRCD), examines how each U.S. state legally protects religious expression through statutes and constitutional provisions. Florida, under the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis, has risen to the top for the first time, earning a cumulative protection score of 74.6%. The recognition came during an event hosted in Tallahassee, where DeSantis hailed the achievement as part of a broader state commitment to freedom and foundational rights.

“Religious liberty is not a policy preference. It’s a cornerstone of the American experiment,” DeSantis told attendees. “Florida has made it clear that people of faith have a secure place here, not just in practice, but in principle and law.”

The index evaluates 47 legal safeguards across six domains: government policy, healthcare, economic life, religious institutions, family, and education. These are then grouped into 20 core safeguards, offering a comprehensive framework for analyzing how far states go to actively defend the rights of individuals and communities to live according to their beliefs.

Following Florida in the rankings are Montana (70.6%), Illinois (68.8%), Ohio (66.9%), and Mississippi (66.4%). Each state achieved strong marks for enacting or reinforcing protections that ensure religious individuals or entities are not forced to compromise conscience in matters ranging from healthcare mandates to public accommodations.

At the opposite end of the scale sits West Virginia, with a score of just 19.6%. While the state did pass a Religious Freedom Restoration Act in 2023, its overall legal framework still lacks robust protections, leaving it anchored at the bottom of the list for the third consecutive year. Also among the lowest scorers are Wyoming, Michigan, Nebraska, and Vermont, all under 30%.

The report emphasizes not only rankings but also potential. A striking majority of states—38 in total—score below 50%, indicating significant room for legal reforms. The authors stress that many of the protections measured are not controversial but simply underutilized tools available to state legislators.

Montana and Idaho were identified as this year’s most improved states. Montana advanced by roughly 31% since the last full index, thanks to a series of healthcare worker conscience protections. Idaho made similar gains through new laws affecting family and medical decision-making rights for religious individuals.

As religious liberty remains a polarizing issue in American politics, the index offers a nonpartisan roadmap for improving protections in meaningful, actionable ways. The First Liberty Institute hopes it will serve not just as a scoreboard, but as a tool for reflection and reform.

“Too often, the defense of religious liberty is reactive—responding to crises or litigation,” said a CRCD spokesperson. “This report helps states take the initiative. It’s a call to thoughtful governance in service of one of our most enduring freedoms.”

With polarization running high, the challenge ahead is not only about raising scores but about reviving the consensus that religious liberty, rightly understood, is not the privilege of one tradition, but the shared right of all.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.