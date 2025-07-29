What to Do to Live Happily and in Peace? Pope Leo XIV’s Question to French Youth (Applicable to Everyone)

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 29.07.2025).- On Tuesday morning, July 29, Pope Leo XIV received in special audience some 800 French young people, the vast majority of whom were catechumens (in preparation for Baptism) and neophytes (newly baptized). The audience took place in the Vatican Basilica’s Hall of Blessings. These young people, like many others from other countries, are in Rome for the Jubilee of Youth. Below is the English translation of the Pope’s remarks.

In the Name of the Father, of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.

Peace be with you.

Thank you, Eminence!

Dear Young People, Dear Friends:

To begin, I greet all of you who have come in such large numbers to Rome to experience the Pilgrimage of Hope. I greet Bishop Jean-Philippe Nault, who is not here, and all the Bishops accompanying you, as well as all your chaplains and catechists.

What a joy to see young people committed to the faith, who want to give meaning to their lives by allowing themselves to be guided by Christ and His Gospel! Baptism makes us full members of God’s great family. The initiative always comes from Him, and we respond by experiencing His saving love. On your journey as catechumens and newly baptized, each of you has a personal encounter with the Lord within the community that welcomes you. We personally recognize ourselves as sons and daughters of God through our Baptism «in the name of the Father,» who offers us adoption; «of the Son,» who introduces us to His life and even His relationship with the Father; and «of the Holy Spirit,» the source of every gift (cf. Galatians 4:6). St. Paul reveals the essential effect of Baptism when he writes to the Galatians: «For as many of you as were baptized into Christ have put on Christ” (3:27).

Baptism introduces us into communion with Christ and gives us life. It commits us to rejecting a culture of death, so prevalent in our society today. This culture of death manifests itself through indifference, contempt for others, drugs, the pursuit of an easy life, sexuality transformed into entertainment and the objectification of the human person, injustice, and so on.

Baptism makes us witnesses of Christ. In the rite of Baptism, there is a very powerful sign, when we receive the candle lit of the Paschal candle. It is the light of Christ who died and rose again, which we commit to keeping burning, nourishing it by listening to the Word of God and frequent communion with Jesus in the Eucharist. Saint Ambrose never tired of repeating: «Omnia Christus est nobis! Christ is everything to us!» — an invitation to be authentic witnesses of the Lord. He also said, with words full of love for Jesus: «Omnia Christus est nobis! If you wish to heal your wounds, He is the physician; if you burn with fever, He is the refreshing fountain; if you are oppressed by guilt, He is justice; if you need help, He is strength; if you fear death, He is life; if you long for Heaven, He is the Way; if you flee from darkness, He is the Light . . . Taste and see that the Lord is good; blessed is the man who takes refuge in Him» (De virginitate, 16, 99). To live happily and in peace, we are called to place our hope in Jesus Christ.

Following the Lord, you too are the salt of the earth and the light of the world (cf. Matthew 5:13-14). The Church needs your beautiful witness of faith to continue growing and to be close to every person in need.

The catechumenate is a journey of faith that does not end with Baptism, but continues throughout life, with moments of joy and moments of difficulty. As St. Augustine reminds us: «If He [Christ] had not become our hope, He could not guide us. He guides us because He is our shepherd; and He guides us to Himself because He is our Way; He leads us to Himself because He is our homeland» (Exposition on Psalm 61).

You are called to share your experience of faith with others, bearing witness to Christ’s love and becoming missionary disciples. Do not limit yourself to theoretical knowledge, but live your faith in a concrete way, experiencing God’s love in your daily lives. The journey of faith can be long and sometimes difficult, but do not be discouraged, because God is always present to sustain you. As the prophet Isaiah reminds us: «Fear not, for I am with you, be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you» (Isaiah 41:10). It is essential to experience God in prayer, in the practice of the Sacraments — particularly the rediscovery of the Sacrament of Reconciliation — and in community life, in order to grow in faith and love.

Dear friends, with the help and support of your pastors, and of your older brothers and sisters in the faith, and following the example of the Saints who faced the difficulties of their time, I encourage you to remain united to the Lord Jesus. We are not born Christians: we become so when we are touched by the grace of God. However, that «touch» is expressed through our carefully considered decision and our personal journey. Without these true requirements, we bear the label of Christian, but Christians out of convenience, custom, or comfort. We become authentic Christians when we allow ourselves to be touched personally, in our daily lives, by the word and testimony of Jesus. In the midst of your tribulations, moments of loneliness and dryness, of misunderstandings, of your struggles, may your hearts be rooted in Him, who is «the Way, the Truth, and the Life» (John 14:6), the source of all peace, joy, and love.

Thank you!

Let us pray the Lord’s Prayer together.

[Our Father . . . Blessing]

Happy Jubilee!

Translation of the Italian original into Spanish by ZENIT’s Editorial Director and, into English, by Virginia M. Forrester