American Catholic Church Commends President Trump for Acknowledging Starvation in Gaza and Urges Administration to Expand Humanitarian Access

(ZENIT News / Washington, 07.31.2025).- “I commend President Trump for acknowledging that starvation is happening in Gaza, especially affecting children, and I urge him to demand the immediate expansion of humanitarian assistance through all channels in Gaza,” said Bishop A. Elias Zaidan, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace. Bishop Zaidan’s comments follow reports that the United States would work with its allies to distribute aid to Gaza to address the humanitarian crisis:

“As the world watches in horror the heart-rending images of starvation in Gaza, I call on Catholics and all men and women of good will to ardently pray for the alleviation of the suffering of the Gazan people—a crisis already ranked as one of the worst humanitarian disasters of the 21st century. Pope Leo XIV has often reiterated his ‘heartfelt appeal for a ceasefire, for the release of hostages, and for the full respect for humanitarian law’ in Gaza, and I add my voice and prayers to that of our Holy Father.

“I commend President Trump for acknowledging that starvation is happening in Gaza, especially affecting children, and I urge him to demand the immediate expansion of humanitarian assistance through all channels in Gaza. Reflecting Christ’s mandate in the Gospel to love one another, Pope Leo XIV’s challenge to us is clear: ‘We cannot pray to God as “Father” and then be harsh and insensitive towards others. Instead, it is important to let ourselves be transformed by his goodness, his patience, his mercy, so that his face may be reflected in ours as in a mirror.’

“I would also like to express our heartfelt solidarity with His Eminence Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Patriarch of Jerusalem, our fellow Christian brothers and sisters, and all men and women of good will in the Holy Land, especially those suffering from unprovoked violence. Let us pray that the Holy Spirit, creator and vivifier, may infuse fraternal love into the hearts and minds of peoples of all faiths living in the lands of our Lord’s life, death, and glorious resurrection.”

