Mission
Hot Topics
President of U.S. Bishops Conference Calls for Special Collection for Humanitarian Relief and Pastoral Support in Gaza
Pope calls for day of fasting and prayer on August 22: this is what he said and this is why
What should I do if I have been betrayed? The Pope’s beautiful catechesis based on Judas and a gesture by Jesus
Pope Leo XIV will visit Lebanon, according to official statements by the Archbishop of Beirut
China: Laboratory claims to be on the verge of launching robots with uteruses to give birth to babies
Little Sisters of the Poor initiate process to bring ruling against them by progressive judge to Supreme Court
Israeli government of Jerusalem municipality freezes bank accounts of Greek Orthodox Church
Tehran “admits” arrest of over 50 Christians since war with Israel
A Bishop Denounces The Persecution of Catholics in Russian-Occupied Ukraine
Pope Leo XIV visits the Virgin Mary. Where, when, and how? This is how the encounter unfolded
Holy Land, Justice and Peace, Local Church

Almost six months of war in Gaza, and the guns have not fallen silent Photo: The Conversation

President of U.S. Bishops Conference Calls for Special Collection for Humanitarian Relief and Pastoral Support in Gaza

The Holy Father continues to call for a cease fire and for aid to enter the territory, noting with great sorrow that ‘Gaza is starving,’” and encouraged the bishops to consider the special collection in their dioceses at their earliest opportunity.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
agosto 20, 2025 22:19Holy Land, Justice and Peace, Local Church
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Washington, 08.20.2025).- “The situation in Gaza and across the Middle East cries out for the assistance of the Catholic community of the United States,” said Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB). In a letter to the U.S. bishops, he asked them to consider taking up a voluntary special collection in their dioceses, if they are able, to support the efforts of Catholic Relief Services (CRS) and the Catholic Near East Welfare Association (CNEWA). Both organizations have well-established partnerships with the Catholic Church in the region to allow them to respond quickly and efficiently.

“Our Church mourns the terrible suffering of Christians and other innocent victims of violence in Gaza and surrounding areas who are struggling to survive, protect their children, and live with dignity in dire conditions,” continued Archbishop Broglio. “The Holy Father continues to call for a cease fire and for aid to enter the territory, noting with great sorrow that ‘Gaza is starving,’” and encouraged the bishops to consider the special collection in their dioceses at their earliest opportunity.

More information about the efforts by CRS and CNEWA in Gaza, please visit:

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
agosto 20, 2025 22:19Holy Land, Justice and Peace, Local Church
Share this Entry

ZENIT Staff

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now