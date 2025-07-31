During the Jubilee of Digital Missionaries, the “Catholic Mass Times” app surpasses 2 million downloads and brings the faithful closer to the Mass

(ZENIT News / Rome, 07.31.2025).- Coinciding with the Jubilee of Digital Missionaries and Catholic Influencers being held in Rome on July 28 and 29, the Catholic Mass Times application has reached a new milestone: more than 2 million downloads worldwide. This achievement establishes the platform as the number one app globally for locating Catholic churches and knowing their Mass times.

This growth reflects not only a practical need, but also a concrete response to the Church’s call to evangelize in the digital continent. As Pope Francis said in his video message to the participants of “Hechos 29” the international gathering of young digital evangelizers in Mexico, we are called to be “good Samaritans” in the digital sphere: to bring humanity, hope, and charity to the networks. In this sense, Catholic Mass Times embodies that mission, using technology not as an end in itself, but as a bridge to an encounter with Christ in the Eucharist.

Launched in 2014 by Argentine developer Pablo Licheri, a systems engineer and MBA graduate, the app was born in response to a spiritual concern: “To think about how the possible uses of new technologies can help us grow in faith,” says Licheri. While the project is entirely lay-led, the seed of the application was planted after a spiritual retreat, during which Pablo came to understand the immeasurable value of each Mass and the need to make access to it easier.

Technology at the service of the Gospel

In line with the spirit of this year’s Jubilee, which celebrates the missionary vocation through digital media, Licheri emphasizes: “We wanted to put technology at the service of the Gospel. If we are 1.3 billion Catholics in the world, imagine what we could do if we also used our phones to draw closer to God!”

The next big goal for the team behind “Catholic Mass Times” is ambitious: to reach 10 million souls by 2028, by improving the user experience, expanding the database, and enhancing new formative content.

A global community updating the faith in real time

Today, more than a decade later, “Catholic Mass Times” is available in 9 languages (including Spanish, English, French, Italian, Portuguese, German, Polish, Russian, and Belarusian) and provides Mass, Confession, and Adoration times, allowing people to find a nearby Catholic church and its schedule anywhere in the world. It also offers updated information on more than 125,000 churches across all countries. Each month, the data is updated more than 7,000 times, thanks to a community of over 75,000 committed users who actively collaborate by submitting corrections and local schedules.

In alignment with the Synthesis Report of the Synod, which addresses “Mission in the digital environment” as a new central dimension for the Church’s witness in today’s culture, the app—completely free and without advertisements—allows users to search for Masses by location, time, language, or type of celebration.

Available on Android and iOS, its simple and intuitive interface makes it an indispensable tool, especially for those traveling for work, on vacation, or relocating to a new city.

In addition to its main function, the app also offers a pastoral and formative dimension: for the past three years, a weekly newsletter has been sent every Saturday covering topics on faith, devotions, and Eucharistic reflections, and it now reaches more than 52,000 subscribers.

In a hyper-connected world, where faith also seeks its place in digital environments, “Catholic Mass Times” demonstrates the global reach that digital missionaries can achieve through today’s platforms. And what better time to celebrate it than alongside thousands of digital missionaries gathered in Rome to proclaim, once again, that the Gospel is also lived—and found—just one click away.

